When: Manheim Townshiop commissioners meeting, Nov. 14. Commissioner John Bear was absent.

What happened: Tracy Nonamaker, the new director of finance/treasurer, presented the proposed budget for 2023 that comes without a tax increase for the roughly 44,000 residents — a difficult challenge considering the current inflation, she said.

The tax: The real estate tax will be 2.034257 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. To calculate your tax bill, multiply the millage rate by the number of thousands of the assessed value of your property.

The spending plan: General fund expenditures next year are projected at $36 million, an increase of $4.34 million or 14% over the 2022 budget. Proposed revenue is $35 million, an increase of $2.81 million or 8.6% over the 2022 budget. The largest portion of the budget, $25.76 million or 72%, goes to salaries and benefits for about 190 to 200 full-time employees, along with a number of part-time and seasonal workers, with a proposed increase in personnel of 9% in 2023. The township has $33 million in reserves and $3.65 million in outstanding debt.

What’s next: The proposed budget will be open for public review beginning Nov. 21 for 20 days before the board votes on it. For more information on the budget, go to manheimtownship.org.

Library grant: During board liaison reports, Commissioner Barry Kauffman reported that $30,000 from a grant will be transferred to the general fund of the Manheim Township Public Library. In a phone call after the meeting, Joyce Sands, director of the library, said the funds are from the Manheim Township Public Library Foundation and are for library operations. Sands also said the library annually submits an application for funds from the state, which are sent to the Library System of Lancaster County for distribution. In an email sent after the meeting, Kauffman wrote, “Since the library serves more people in Lancaster County than any other library, our allocation is a very meaningful one.”

Brooklawn neighborhood: Lancaster Area Sewer Authority will hook up 46 more homes in the second phase of the Brooklawn development, Kauffman reported.

Oregon Village: Commissioner Mary Jo Huyard said the Sustainability Committee, along with volunteers, picked up 450 pounds of trash in Oregon Village. Board President Donna DiMeo said she met with Township Manager Rick Kane to discuss the committee, which may begin meeting quarterly and working with other committees, noting that the municipality plans to hire a community planner in January.

Citizen comment: Bicyclist Frank Dogger, 283 Arbor Road, said he rides his bike every morning across Lititz Pike at the new Robindale Sunrise safe crossing, with a flashing yellow light, where he believes there will be an accident one day because many drivers don’t yield for the yellow light, even when he’s caught in the middle of the road. He said the light needs to be moved because people trying to cross the road can’t see if it is working, and the time needs to be changed from 28 seconds to a minute so they can get across the road. He showed the board a photograph he took while on vacation in Moab, Utah, this summer of a blinking red light and a sign that flashes stop that he suggested as an improvement here.