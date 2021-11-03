When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Oct. 25.

What happened: The board acknowledged an engineering and traffic study for Beverly Estates to prohibit large trucks, with or without trailers or semi-trailers.

Details: Trucks weighing over 11,000 pounds could be prohibited on Santa Barbara Drive, Anne Avenue and Beverly Drive — all at East Roseville Road — along with Highland View Drive at Bluff View Drive, Murry Hill Drive at Lititz Pike, and Oregon Pike and Municipal Drive at Murry Hill Drive.

Public comment: Santa Barbara neighbors Klara Byrnes and Ron Helm spoke in favor of the prohibition, noting that emergency vehicles can’t get by when vehicles are parked across the street from the truck. “I think trucks should be kept at the terminal where they belong,” Helm said.

Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor: The board acknowledged receipt of a proposed ordinance for the township to enter into a memorandum of understanding with East Hempfield Township, Lancaster Township and the City of Lancaster for payment of costs, contribution of services and pursuit of funding for the preliminary design and engineering phase for a recreation trail from Marietta Avenue to Swarr Run. Commissioner Barry Kauffman said the four municipalities have worked for about two years on the project for a 7-mile trail, with 2½ to 3 miles in Manheim Township. The township’s cost is about $75,000 to leverage $14 million to protect streams, rivers and the Chesapeake Bay, with an eventual return of about $25,000. “I think it’s a good investment,” Kauffman said “It’s a project that’s all upside and no downside.”

Fireworks and pyrotechnics: The board unanimously agreed to repeal and replace a previous ordinance with a new one that regulates fireworks and pyrotechnics, including penalties for violations ranging from $100 to $1,000. “This is much needed,” said Commissioner Carol Gifford. “We’ve heard lots of complaints. We hope this is a good start. In lieu of no change in the state law, we’re doing what we can to protect our residents.” Under the new ordinance, consumer fireworks must end by 10 p.m. and shells must be disposed of within 24 hours.

Stormwater management task force: The board appointed stormwater task force members Jonathan D. Frank to represent a faith-based organization; M. Dale Weaver, a retirement community; and James A. Stahl, a small business/agriculture-owner/manager. Two positions, representing a nonprofit and a large business, are still open.

Youth council: The board appointed Sophie Esbenshade, Zaara Seemeen, Jack Bear and Macy Eisenhart to serve on the council until the first Monday of May 2022; and Aanya Iyengar, Krishna Chinnasamy, Zayn Syed and Soleil Yoder Salim to serve on the council until the first Monday of May 2023. All these students attend Manheim Township High School. Two or three openings are still available. Students from private schools in the district are encouraged to apply.

Lancaster Township police services agreement: Kauffman said he hopes to hear from Lancaster Township by Nov. 1 about recovering unpaid service fees or else Manheim Township may have to go into arbitration to recover them.

Upcoming: About 25 volunteers are needed to plant native trees, shrubs and plug plants at Stonehenge Linear Park from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 20. To volunteer, contact Wendy Dettrey at wdettrey@manheimtownship.org or 717 569-6406, ext. 1129.