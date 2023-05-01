When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, April 24.

What happened: The board discussed a request from Lancaster Township to extend its 15-year contract with Manheim Township police for one year. The current contract is set to expire at the end of 2024.

n Background: President Donna DiMeo said Manheim Township provides eight police officers to Lancaster Township, but it is having a hard time finding officers for its own township.

Comments: “I don’t know if we can do it,” DiMeo said. “It’s expensive. That’s my personal opinion.” Commissioner Barry Kauffman said he is not opposed to negotiating as long as there’s a guarantee that Manheim Township will not lose money.

The cost: Township Manager/Secretary Rick Kane said the contracted rate for 2024 is $2.2 million and that Lancaster Township is offering $450,000 on top of that.

Police shortage: Kane added that concerns are not just financial. Manheim Township police Chief Thomas Rudzinski said every municipality is competing for police officers, and some Manheim Township officers are planning to retire.

New prison: Rudzinski said another concern is if the police department will have jurisdiction over the new prison in Lancaster Township.

Quotable: “The city responds now,” said Rudzinski. “I caution you. That is my major concern ... That we’ll be draining Manheim Township to go to Lancaster Township.”

What’s next: The board made no decisions regarding the contract at the meeting. The board will meet again at 6 p.m. May 9 at the municipal building, 1840 Municipal Drive.

Littering: Kauffman said the agricultural/farm advisory committee recently discussed trash such as soda cans and plastic bags blowing into fields, which contaminate bales of hay. The municipality plans to install large no littering signs on farmland roads.

Quotable: “If cows eat it, it can rip their stomachs apart,” he said after the meeting.

Eden Resort: The board unanimously agreed to a request by Eden Resort & Suites, 222 Eden Road, to combine the preliminary and final land development plans for a storage building on the site because the proposed building is so small, adding about 100–square feet to the existing building.

Coffee with a commissioner: Kane and DiMeo will meet with residents at the bi-monthly Coffee with a Commissioner event from 8:30 to 10 a.m. May 20 at the municipal building.