When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Sept. 29.

What happened: Landscape architect David Swiernik, of David Miller Associates, and William Murry, a real estate developer, asked the board to pay half the cost of reconstructing Melody Lane, a private road that runs parallel to Lititz Pike, off Golf Drive, where Murry plans to build six duplexes. Swiernik described the lane as “essentially an alley.”

Public comment: Peg Adams, who has resided on Melody Lane for more than 50 years, strongly objected to widening the lane, which residents maintain. She raised concerns about increased traffic, encroachment on yards and loss of trees.

Board comment: Commissioner Donna DiMeo asked the cost, which Murry said he does not yet have, while Commissioner Tom O’Brien said the board needs more information.

Flooding: Murry asked the board to address stormwater that floods the neighborhood on Waverly Drive, off Lititz Pike near Neffsville, most of it at apartments, built in 1959, which he owns. Township Manager Sean Molchany said the problem has existed for years. President Sam Mecum said the board will take the matter under advisement.

Little Conestoga Creek Blue/Green Corridor: Project team members Jim Shultz, John Cox, Mike LaSala and Rick Jackson presented a plan for 1.3 miles of stream restoration and a new 2.5-mile recreation trail from Marietta Avenue to Swarr Run. The corridor runs through Manheim Township, East Hempfield Township, Lancaster Township and Lancaster city. The $14 million proposal has $400,000 in funding from the Steinman Foundation, with another $500,000 committed.

Sewer project: The board hired the law firm of Manko, Gold, Katcher & Fox, an environmental and energy law firm in Bala Cynwyd, as special counsel to represent Manheim Township on a $25 million combined stormwater and sewer system updgrade with Lancaster city. The board agreed to amend the budget to pay a $10,000 retainer for the firm. About 50 million gallons of wastewater from Grandview Heights annually enters the city’s network, contributing to sewer overflows, which the city is obligated to bring under control by 2038. The city’s special counsel, Cozen O’Connor, of Harrisburg, sent Manheim Township a formal demand letter pressing for positive action on the separation of the stormwater and sewer pipes.

