When: Manheim Township board of commissioners meeting, May 22.

What happened: The board voted against adding two members to the committee charged with steering the township's long-term growth.

Details: Only Commissioner Barry Kauffman supported a resolution inviting the school district to nominate an individual to serve as a non-voting member on the comprehensive plan committee. Similarly, Kauffman alone supported a resolution to appoint Charles Blakinger to the committee. Blakinger was recently appointed to the township's agriculture/farm advisory committee. Another member of the agriculture committee already serves on the comprehensive plan committee, commissioners said May 8.

President’s comments: President Donna DiMeo said she likes that the committee is made up of new people. She expressed a desire to keep it small, noting there are already 12 people on a committee meant to have no more than eight. DiMeo said there's a misnomer about the role of the committee, which is "open, but not open" to the public. This means the meetings do not have to be publicly advertised by law, but the township includes the dates on its website, and they are open to the public, Township Manager Rick Kane said in a May 25 email.

Supervisor comments: Vice President Stacy Morgan Brubaker said the school district should be informed of meetings without having a member on the committee. Commissioner John Bear said there are many stakeholders, including retirement communities, but not all groups need to be part of the committee.

Staff presentation: Staff members Anthony Vallone and Lisa Douglas presented the updated comprehensive plan. Vallone, the new community development manager, said updates are needed because "it's hard to remember what (the township) did 10 years ago." Vallone also said he wants to establish a "team" of staff members from planning, zoning and administration to steer the process without overpowering it. While team meetings would not be open to the public, Vallone suggested using an outreach consulting firm. "We want to be transparent," Vallone said.

Train station: Douglas said the township is working with the city and the county to redevelop the train station area. Rules regarding building heights and setbacks are under consideration. The township allows for two-story parking garages, but the Keller Avenue site is being eyed for a taller structure. The township also wants to allow 10-foot sidewalks and street trees, Douglas said.

Improvements: Chad Peters from C.S. Davidson Inc. discussed proposed improvements to the train station area, College Row, the 900 block of North Queen Street and the 900 block of North Prince Street using funds from a federal Community Development Block Grant. Using photographs of the streetscapes, Peters discussed improvements to the sidewalks on North Liberty Street which border Lancaster city. His firm is suggesting full restoration of deteriorating curbs and sidewalks on North Prince Street near the Neptune Diner where there is a lot of pedestrian traffic. Another proposal is a grass strip on North Queen Street where it meets the train station.

Cost: The $140,000 construction estimate doesn't include design fees or permitting.

What's next: Peters said his firm will seek a resolution in support of the project at the next commissioners meeting.