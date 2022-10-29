When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Oct. 24. Commissioner Mary Jo Huyard was absent.

What happened: Board President Donna DiMeo said the board is beginning to work on the comprehensive plan and capital budget for future planning, noting that the municipal building is one of the key components of the capital budget.

Quotable: “We are inviting residents to tour our municipal offices and police station to gain an understanding of the limitations of our buildings due to the size of our staff and the services we offer,” DiMeo said. She added, “As we move into the future, we are looking to move our municipal staff and emergency services under one roof to eliminate confusion on where to seek information and to continue to offer first-class services to our residents. This building will be designed to have easy access for all and to be planned with green initiatives.”

Open house: Residents are invited to tour the municipal building and police station, both on Municipal Drive at the following times: 9-11 a.m. Nov. 5; 8-10 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. Nov. 10; and 5-6 p.m. Nov. 14. Tours will begin at the municipal building, include question and answer sessions and end with a quick survey.

Apartment complex: The board discussed a request by the Stehli Silk Mill project developer Larry Silverstein for partial relief of the calculated building permit fee. Total fees, as calculated according to a resolution, amount to $99,504. In an email sent after the meeting Assistant Manager Andy Bowman wrote that the developer had suggested paying $50,000 for the building permit fee. The developer wanted Manheim Township to track the multitude of inspections for the 15- to 18-month project, assign a dollar value to that time and determine what might be owed over and above the $50,000 officials felt was reasonable. Bowman urged the board to resist the request, which he deemed “unprecedented” his 25 years with the township. “The developer and builder feel only a few phased inspections will be needed and will not be burdensome. We know what is involved in projects of this scope and know how burdensome and time-consuming they will be,” Bowman said.

Background: The $35 million project at 701 Martha Ave. proposes 165 apartments that would rent for $1,300 to $1,800 per month.

Emergency access: The board voted unanimously to authorize an agreement between the state and the commissioners to construct a gated access to southbound Route 222 and westbound Route 30 adjacent to the campus of the Lancaster Bible College in order to reduce response time for emergency vehicles.

Appointment: The board voted unanimously to hire William Sauers, at a salary of $115,000, to replace Philip Mellott as public works director, effective Jan. 20, when Mellott will retire. Sauers has 34 years’ experience as an engineer and has worked for Manheim Township since 2018, first as an in-house engineer and then as assistant public works director.