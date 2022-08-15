When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Aug. 8, with Commissioner John Bear absent.

What happened: Commissioners held a public hearing on a conditional use request concerning the floodplain ordinance by Posh Properties, 789 Flory Mill Road, that took up much of the two-hour meeting. Peter Wertz, of McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC, and Michael Jeitner, principal of Bohler Engineering, represented Posh.

Why it’s important: A portion of the property, surrounded by Route 283 and Rohrerstown, McGovernville and Shreiner Station roads, is in a 100-year floodplain, meaning the area has a 1% chance of flooding during any given year.

Background: At a meeting on June 18, Posh Properties, owned by Shakher Patel, outlined a plan to build a hotel and cultural/event center for the local South Asian community, among others. At the Aug. 8 meeting, the request was for a four-story, 12,000-square-foot hotel and 25,000-square-foot building, described in documents as a mini-warehouse, with 147 parking spaces.

Traffic: Greg Kreider, owner of Era Ski & Bike, 830-834 Flory Mill Road, objected to the plan over traffic concerns, especially on Shreiner Station Road, and said Posh should conduct a traffic study. Jeitner said the project would widen a side of Flory Road and add curbs and sidewalks, and the developer would conduct a traffic study later on.

Flooding: Responding to Kreider’s concerns about flooding, Jeitner said historical flooding has been lower than the site’s elevation, and the project would improve stormwater management, including by adding three basins; decrease the floodplain; and upgrade sewer infrastructure there.

Conclusion: The board voted unanimously to continue the hearing at its Sept. 12 meeting.

Oregon Village: The board voted unanimously to deny a conditional use request by RV Holdings LP and the Hurst Family Estate LP concerning the proposed mega-development.

Special counsel: The board appointed Buckley Brion McGuire & Morris LLP to represent Manheim Township in Your Towne Builders litigation. LNP | LancasterOnline reported in February 2020 that “five developers are suing Manheim Township for a minimum of $1 million, saying it imposed a water-connection fee that they believe is illegal and inflated.”

Repairs: The board added bridges on Plaza Boulevard and Pinetown Road to its 2023 Transportation Improvement Program. Manheim Township will contribute a 5% local match. For Plaza Boulevard over Amtrak, the match will be $28,413; for Pinetown Road, over Lititz Run, $12,500.

Police report: Chief Thomas Rudzinski said there has been a slight uptick in criminal incidents. “We’re not overly concerned, but we’re keeping a watch on it.” Regarding a fatal crash on Route 222, he said there’s a crash there almost every day, and urged the board to do whatever they can to “push PennDOT along.” He introduced two new service dogs, Zeke and Odin, joining Ruck, and noted that the police get a lot of calls about dogs left in hot cars, which is a misdemeanor with a fine.

Appreciation: The board presented an award of appreciation to Lois T. Morgan, an ex officio member of the Manheim Township Public Library Foundation board. Rebecca Doster, a member of the board, praised Morgan for her service to the library since 2010, when she served on the library committee that explored a capital campaign to fund construction of the library. The Morgan Center, the meeting room in the library, is named for Morgan and her husband, Milton K. Morgan Jr., who continue to support the library and the Library Foundation.

Library news: Commissioner Barry Kauffman, who liaisons with the library, reported that the Passport Agency at the library brought in $8,168 in June, the highest of any month thus far. Also, the library will mark the end of its summer reading program with a celebration in its parking lot from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 13, featuring programs, prizes, interactive theater and food trucks.

Other news: The board swore in David Bednar as assistant zoning officer until January 2024, following Samuel Maurer IV, who has retired. Commissioners Stacey Morgan Brubaker and Barry Kauffman will meet with residents at Coffee with the Commissioners at the Sand Trap Bar & Grill in Overlook Park from 8-10 a.m. Aug. 13.