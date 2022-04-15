When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, April 11.

What happened: A conceptual plan for a cultural and religious center that hosts celebrations for people of South Asian descent is under township review. The board held a public hearing on a zoning ordinance text amendment petition to expand the existing definition of a conference/event center by including the words “cultural” and “house of worship.” Lisa Douglas, Manheim Township director/zoning officer, said the applicant has requested to use the center as a secondary use for a project of two separate buildings — a proposed 108-room hotel and a two-story, 12,000-square-foot conference/event center on 3.3 acres on Enterprise Road, a private road off Manheim Pike near Delp Road.

Background: Attorney Sheila O’Rourke, sitting in for township solicitor J. Dwight Yoder, led the hearing. Claudia Shank, an attorney with McNees, testified, along with Kevin Ember, a project manager with RETTEW and Shakher Patel, the applicant and owner. The hotel would be a business, Ember said. The conference/event center would likely be a faith-based nonprofit worship venue available for rent to people of all faiths, Shank said in an email after the meeting. “Plans are still conceptual at this phase,” Shank wrote, noting that both the Manheim Township Planning Commission and the Lancaster County Planning Commission have recommended approval of the project.

Comments: There were no public comments during the hearing; however, Commissioner Barry Kauffman said he thought the project “sounds like a great idea.”

What’s next: If the board adopts the updated ordinance and the variances are approved by the township Zoning Hearing Board, the applicant will proceed with a land development plan.

Grandview Lane Properties: The board voted unanimously to authorize Yoder to represent the municipality in a land-use appeal following the board’s decision last month to deny the Charter Homes & Neighborhoods’ Grandview Strand project on 26.42 acres at 1251 New Holland Pike for 204 apartments in eight buildings and 6,400 square feet of office space, along with recreational trails and dedicated open space.

Background: Many neighbors oppose the project because the traffic study was conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, thus, they say, not accurately portraying the impact of increased traffic.

Jaycee Park: The board voted 3-2 to allow the municipality to use $102,600 from its American Rescue Plan Act for the second phase of a rehabilitation project at the park. Board President Donna DiMeo and Kauffman cast the no votes. Kauffman said he opposed the request because ARPA funds should be used for projects such as car charging stations, solar power and stormwater management. The board awarded a contract for the project to the lowest bid of $512,600 by Kinsley Construction Inc.

Coffee with a Cop: Residents and taxpayers will have an opportunity to talk to a police officer from 7 to 10 a.m. April 15 at Starbucks at The Crossings. Also, the public will salute police officers on Law Enforcement Night at a Manheim Township High School baseball game on April 29.

Coffee with Commissioners: Commissioners John Bear and Kauffman will meet with residents and taxpayers from 8:30 to 10 a.m. May 14 at the Manheim Township Municipal Office, 1840 Municipal Drive.

K-9 dogs: Police Chief Thomas Rudzinski said two drug-sniffing dogs will be arriving at the police department soon.

What’s next: The board will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. April 18 about abandoned and junked vehicles and equipment at 2310 Fruitville Pike, followed by a special workshop meeting at 6 p.m. on places2040, a guide for future planning and growth policy in Lancaster County.