When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, May 11.

What happened: In a livestreamed meeting, the board unanimously approved a motion to move the township’s COVID-19 response from Action Level 3 to Action Level 2, both in the red zone, by May 29, meaning more Manheim Township employees — public works, planning and zoning, code compliance — can go back to the office to work. Parks and recreation and library employees are still not able to report to work in person.

What it means to the public: The change allows for the use of the meeting room as a polling place on June 2. Social distancing and masks will be required. Poll greeters will not be allowed in the lobby. The change in status will allow the public to attend meetings in person at roughly a quarter of the room’s current capacity, so that attendees, wearing masks, are six feet apart.

Background: Board President Sam Mecum said the action levels were devised by Fire/Rescue Chief Rick Kane, who also serves as director of emergency management, specifically for Manheim Township buildings and employees. The levels may coincide in some ways with Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide color-coded chart, he said, but not necessarily.

Quotable: “June 4 is the date when the governor’s current list of Pennsylvania counties may change from red to yellow, and we hope Lancaster is one of them … albeit we are not yet close to (the state metric of less than 50 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days) to justify that color change,” Mecum said.

Taxes: Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the board approved a proposed ordinance to extend the base period for payment of real estate taxes to Nov. 30.