When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, June 27.

What happened: Township commissioners approved the intermunicipal transfer of a liquor license for Luca, a Lancaster city-based Italian restaurant, for its second planned location across from Wegman’s supermarket at The Crossings shopping center on Harrisburg Pike.

Why it’s important: The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has strict guidelines when a liquor license is transferred between municipalities and when a license is transferred into a municipality that exceeds its allotment of licenses. In this case, because the transfer exceeds the township’s allotment, the commissioners were required to hold a public hearing, allow the public to offer comments on the transfer and vote on the transfer.

Background: Luca, a popular Italian restaurant on West James Street, submitted an application for the transfer of a license to the township as Luca Pizzeria. The restaurant liquor license was acquired from an establishment at 2525 N. Reading Road, East Cocalico Township. The source of the license was not named at the meeting, but newspaper records indicate the address, with a Denver zip code, belongs to Procopio’s Pizza and Subs. Neither owners of the restaurants were present for the meeting, but Luca was represented by attorney Ellen Freeman of Flaherty & O’Hara, a Pittsburgh-based law firm that specializes in Pennsylvania liquor license transfers. Freeman said once a transfer is approved, the PLCB will install a bright orange sign on the restaurant window allowing for another public comment period on the transfer request. She added the PLCB usually takes about three to six months to finalize a transfer, but she hopes to fast-track the request as the restaurant’s owners plan to open by the end of the year.

Commissioner’s comments: The board had no concerns about the transfer, but commissioner Barry Kauffman sought clarification on the allowed number of licenses in a municipality. Freeman said the PLCB allots one license per 3,000 residents. Based on the township’s population of approximately 41,000 residents, Freeman said the township has an allotment of about 13 licenses. When Kauffman asked how many licenses the township currently had, she replied, “You have 40 licenses,” which elicited laughter from the audience and board. Freeman did clarify that not all of the township’s liquor licenses were the PLCB’s restaurant classification and that many licenses belonged to convenience stores and grocery stores.

In other business: The township held a swearing in ceremony for Eric Bachman, the fire department’s new fire marshal; W. Geoffrey Miller, fire captain; and Dylan Canada and Alton Bennett Jr., as new police officers.

Quotable: “This is one of my favorite parts of every night we do this. We appreciate our fire rescue and our police. You guys allow us to sleep at night and keep our residents safe. I always say we have first-rate fire and police,” board President Donna DiMeo said.

Disc golf course discussion: The board, which heard a disc golf course presentation last month, took no action this month on its possible relocation. The relocation was proposed after neighboring residents cited instances of course users walking into neighboring properties and having errant discs fly into yards where children are playing.

September township meetings: DiMeo said that starting in September, the township will vacate the meeting room at the township library and resume holding commissioner, planning and zoning meetings at its public meeting room in the municipal offices at 1840 Municipal Dr.