When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Jan. 10.

What happened: The board gave approval to Manheim Township tax collector Cherie Cryer to appoint the Lancaster County Treasurer’s Office to serve as the township’s deputy tax collector.

What it means: The treasurer’s office will collect real estate taxes instead of Cryer, allowing her to retain her full-time position as a certified public accountant with Simon Lever. As a candidate for office, Cryer presented her plan to deputize the county to collect municipal and county taxes as way to save taxpayer funds. A Jan. 12 press release from the municipal office stated Cryer will enter into a separate agreement for school taxes to be collected by Manheim Township School District. Because this consolidation will limit her duties as tax collector, Cryer proposed that she not receive a salary while serving as a tax collector but that she receive only reimbursement for expenses to carry out her duties. President Donna DiMeo said the board will work out tax collector costs when it meets again Jan. 24.

Background: Cryer won her seat as Manheim Township tax collector in last November’s election, defeating Sharon Flory, according to results posted by the Lancaster County Board of Elections. In the past, the municipality paid for a full-time tax collector with an office at the municipal office. The previous tax collector was Patrica Kabel, who first took office in 2014 and then lost her seat in the primary election last May.

Further background: Kabel also collected taxes that township residents owed the school district and county. She became embroiled in a legal battle with Manheim Township School District over her right to collect school taxes, which the district collected in-house. Many districts across the state do the same, claiming it’s more efficient if they do it themselves. The lawsuit ultimately went to the state’s highest court — a lawsuit the district lost — that cost district taxpayers $162,000, according to a previous report by LNP | LancasterOnline.

Land-use hearing scheduled: The board received a request by Shakher Patel to consolidate three tracts of land he owns along Enterprise Way, off Manheim Pike and near Flory Mill Road, to be consolidated into one lot to be developed with a hotel and cultural/event center for the local South Asian community. Also, David and Jennifer Ishler, 2650 Sutton Place, requested a permit for up to 12 chickens in a small coop. A public hearing on both requests will be held at 6 p.m. April 11.

Appointments: The board appointed Nelson Rohrer as president and Chad Hurst as vice president of the agriculture/farm advisory committee; Commissioner Barry Kauffman to the Lancaster Inter-Municipal Committee and the Central Lancaster County Council; and board Vice President Stacey Morgan Brubaker to the General Municipal Authority. Kauffman will serve as liaison for the public works and public library departments; Commissioner Mary Jo Huyard, recreational and park planning and code compliance departments; Commissioner John Bear, police and finance departments; and Brubaker, police, fire, and planning and zoning departments. Bear, Brubaker and Manheim Township Manager James Drumm will serve as the municipality’s negotiation committee during collective bargaining, Drumm said in an email after the meeting.

Ambulance report: Director of Operations Darryl Mitchell said the department responded to 512 calls in December, with a total of 5,475 calls in 2021. He noted that due to COVID-19 outbreaks, an ambulance can wait an hour with a nonemergency patient to be admitted to a hospital.

Fire/rescue: Chief Rick Kane gave probably his last report before leaving the department next month to work in the private sector. He reported 2,592 incidents in 2021, compared to 1,586 in 2020, when the numbers were “down severely due to COVID,” with a return to normal last year. DiMeo thanked Kane for his service. “You will be a great loss to Manheim Township,” she said. “We wish you well.” Kane said he began volunteering with the ambulance association when he was 16. “It’s been a great run,” he said. The new Richmond Square Fire Station is now open. The building, which was empty for almost four years, once housed a bank.

Police: Chief Tom Rudzinski said December was an unremarkable month, with crimes remaining low and most incidents involving traffic accidents and driving under the influence charges.