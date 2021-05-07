When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, May 3, in person in the Morgan Program Center at the Manheim Township Public Library and also held virtually.

What happened: The board approved changes recommended by the township Parks and Recreation Board for swimming attire policy and enforcement at municipal pools. No street or workout clothes and no shoes, except for water use, may be worn in pools, but the policy allows for other apparel worn for medical reasons with a pool manager’s approval. Those who violate the policy will receive a card with the rules and may stay at the pool but may not go in the water.

Why it matters: Reasons for the policy are numerous, including that street clothes can transport airborne contaminants into the water. Also, cotton can break down and cause fibers that can clog filters, and dyes can bleed into pools, affecting water chemistry and balance and cause turbidity.

Lawsuit: In a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Donna DiMeo opposed, the board approved a proposed agreement and general release of claims between Manheim Township and Dawn Stratchko, former Manheim Township finance director and treasurer, who says she was harassed and belittled after pointing out that she was paid less than her male peers.

Youth council: The board had an extensive discussion about forming a youth council and what it should look like. Township Manager/Secretary James Drumm, who has experience with youth councils, recommended seven to 10 members serve on the council discussing any topic they like. “We’re looking for a new perspective,” he said. “There should be no restrictions on what they can cover. They should elect their own chair and vice chair and report back to the board (of commissioners).”

Details: The council would include students in ninth through 12th grades from Lancaster Country Day School, Lancaster Catholic High School, any other private schools in Manheim Township and home-schooled students, along with Manheim Township School District students.

Discussion: Board President Tom O’Brien asked if students apply, who would select them and on what criteria? He wondered if there would be an adviser. “How can we help them get the ball rolling?” O’Brien asked. Drumm said he would be the adviser, and Commissioner Sam Mecum said the council would follow Robert’s Rules of Order. The youth council will be on the board agenda in four weeks, when the commissioners will decide how to move forward.

Coffee with the Commissioners: The board will have a coffee event for residents from 8:30-10:30 a.m. May 8 at the Sand Trap Restaurant in Overlook Park.

Next regular meeting: The board will meet next on May 10.