When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, April 10. Commissioner Mary Jo Huyard was absent.

What happened: The board appointed 13 residents to the new comprehensive plan committee. The committee will serve until a new comprehensive plan is adopted to guide future land uses for Lancaster’s largest suburban community with a population of about 44,000. Donna DiMeo, president of Manheim Township Board of Commissioners, said 64 residents volunteered to serve on the new committee, whose meetings will be open to the public.

Quotable: “We want the community to be involved,” DeMeo said.

Appointments: The board appointed Moniqua M. Acosta, Hollis S. Butterworth, Michael S. Callahan, Mark L. James, Paula G. Landis, Allon H. Lefever, Tressa F. Monkman, Thomas E. Rudzinski, Aaron D. Sherman and Nathan Van Name as members of the new comprehensive plan committee, with Christopher L. Savitz as an alternate member, David E. Wood as the zoning board representative and Roy E. Baldwin as the planning commission representative.

Parks and rec: Solicitor J. Dwight Yoder led a discussion in response to a request from staff for a review of the makeup of the parks and recreation board to be sure it complies with Pennsylvania’s First Class Township Code. The board, which meets once a month, has seven members, two of whom are appointed by the Manheim Township school board.

What’s next: Yoder recommended the township ask school board members if they see a value in serving on the board and find out what other municipalities do, along with talking to Mike Stoppa, Manheim Township director of parks and recreation. The board has six months to work on the issue.

Police officers needed: Chief Thomas Rudzinski said the department is down two officers and will be down six when he retires in June, noting that about 40 people took the test to apply for a position, whereas there used to be 400 to 500. “The numbers are very low across the country, not just in Manheim Township.”

Coffee with a Cop: The police department will hold Coffee with a Cop from 9 to 10 a.m. April 28 at Starbucks, 1300 Christopher Place.

PennDOT resolutions: The board voted unanimously to approve a five-year agility agreement, which enables the state Department of Transportation and Manheim Township to exchange services, equipment and staff without monetary payments.

Opioid settlement: The board unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the board to enter into a settlement between the state and local governments established the Pennsylvania Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust, which will be distributing funds from pharmaceutical companies and distributors of prescription opioid drugs named in opioid lawsuits. This year the trust has $1.7 million, with 15% going to the state and 85% to local governments. The money is headed to Lancaster County to be used for educational programs on addiction, Township Manager Rick Kane said.