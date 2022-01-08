When: Manheim Township Commissioners organizational meeting, Jan. 3. Commissioner Carol Gifford was absent.

What happened: New board members John Bear, Stacey Morgan Brubaker and Mary Jo Huyard, all Republicans, were sworn into office for 4-year terms. They join incumbents Donna DiMeo, a Republican reelected to a 2-year term in November; and Barry Kauffman, the lone Democrat remaining on the board who was not up for reelection in November. The new commissioners replace Democrats Tom O’Brien, former board president; and Gifford, who lost in the election. Sam Mecum, also a Democrat, did not run for reelection.

Election of officers: DiMeo was elected president of the board, with Brubaker as vice president. Both appointments were unanimous and unopposed by fellow commissioners.

Comment: DiMeo noted this was the first time the board had a majority of women. She thanked the outgoing commissioners for their service, adding that while they didn’t agree 100% of the time, she respected them 100% of the time. “I admire them for wanting to put the residents of Manheim Township first.”

Background: Brubaker, who previously served as board solicitor, is a partner at Brubaker Connaughton Goss & Lucarelli LLC. Bear is a management consultant with Stevens & Lee, a Harrisburg law firm. Bear previously served three terms, beginning in 2006, in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, representing the 97th Legislative District. Huyard owns Savannah House, a downtown Lancaster interior design business. Huyard was recently in the news for attending the Jan. 6 protest at the Capitol in Washington last year.

Key appointments: Commissioners reappointed James Drumm, secretary; Jennifer Steigelman, treasurer, J. Dwight Yoder, solicitor; Jeff Shue, engineer; and Lisa Douglas, zoning officer. The board appointed Stacey Betts and John Shipman to the township planning commission and Greg Strausser to the zoning hearing board. Rick Kane will serve as fire chief until he leaves Feb. 7. New to the group of residents on boards and committees are James Stahl, agricultural/farm advisory committee; and Michael McCarty, vacancy board.

Details: One appointment was tabled due to a possible conflict of interest. Commissioner Barry Kauffman questioned if Mark Lovett should be appointed solicitor for the code compliance department because he works for the same law firm as Brubaker, meaning she could benefit financially from his appointment.

Special medical leave policy: Because the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention on Dec. 27 shortened its COVID-19 guidance for isolation and quarantine to five days, the board agreed to amend the policy to provide up to five days of paid medical leave for employees. The board extended the policy retroactively from Dec. 31 to March 31. The mask mandate for all employees and the public in all Manheim Township buildings will run until the end of this month.

What’s next: The board was scheduled to hold a workshop meeting on the budget at 9 a.m. Jan. 6 at the public meeting room in the municipal office, 1840 Municipal Drive.