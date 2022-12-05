When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Nov. 28. Board President Donna DiMeo and commissioner John Bear were absent.

What happened: The board authorized the township solicitor to take all necessary legal action, including filing a complaint in Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, to determine the municipality’s legal rights to the Overlook Golf Course and to ratify any actions already taken by the solicitor to protect its interest in the public golf course.

Background: The importance of establishing ownership of the course is driven by a court case that could see the municipality and its General Municipal Authority required to repay millions in fees to some homeowners and developers. In March, Lancaster County Judge David Ashworth sided with plaintiffs who argued they were grossly overcharged for connecting homes to the township's water system. Ashworth ordered the township and authority to refund their customers, with interest, based on a new calculation of the water connection fees — about $4.4 million total. The township appealed that ruling to the Commonwealth Court, which has not yet taken action. Until the court hears the case, the plaintiffs have asked that the municipality and the authority be required to take out a bond for the $4.4 million to guarantee its payment should the case be decided in their favor. In an Aug. 25 letter to Commonwealth Court, an attorney for Manheim Township and its authority said Township Manager Rick Kane had discovered the authority owns Overlook Golf Course, which according to a 2020 township audit, is worth about $8.3 million.

Other legal action: The board also authorized the solicitor to evaluate and, if deemed appropriate, to support a tax assessment appeal filed by the Manheim Township School District with the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas in response to the Lancaster County Board of Assessment Appeals decision to reduce the assessment for Target Corp., in the Belmont Shopping Center, from $11,992,000 to $8,414,000.

Public comment: Pete Mekeel, of 465 Surrey Drive, asked the board to look into hazardous curbing in his Belair neighborhood, where he has resided since 1974. Mekeel said he walks in the streets because the curbs are too dangerous and that he was prompted to bring the problem to the board’s attention after speaking to a mother who was frustrated and angry after trying to navigate her daughter’s wheelchair on Halloween. “I’m here to ask if there’s anything the commissioners can do to make curbs at corners safe and accessible,” Mekeel said.

Response: Manheim Township Assistant Manager Andy Bowman said he urged Mekeel to bring his concerns to the board, noting that Mekeel’s neighborhood is not the only one with outdated curbs. “Regulations today are much different,” he said. After the meeting, Commissioner Barry Kauffman said the board will look into issue.

New faces on the police force: Board Vice President Stacey Morgan Brubaker swore in Colin G. Makarius, Shareen D. Caban and Shelley L. Stillwagner as new Manheim Township police officers.

n Appointments: The board appointed Maher Duessel as the township’s independent auditor until Nov. 30, 2023. Also, the board appointed Township Manager Rick Kane as the primary voting member on the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau Executive Committee, and Finance Director/Treasurer Tracy Nonamaker as alternate voting member.

n What’s next: The board will meet again on Dec. 12, when Calvary Church will present a proposed traffic circle at 1051 Landis Valley Road. The church postponed the presentation at this meeting because it wants all of the commissioners to be present.