When: Manheim Township school board meeting at the high school auditorium, Sept. 15.

What happened: The board appointed John May and Suraj Dumasia as new student representatives on the board for the 2022-23 school year. Both are juniors.

Enrollment: Superintendent Robin Felty reported that 5,955 students are currently enrolled in the district, one more than last year at this time.

What’s next: The homecoming queen will be coronated at a football game against Penn Manor on Oct. 21. The homecoming dance will be 7–10 p.m. Oct. 22.

Actions: The board unanimously approved nine high school field trips for 2022-23 and a proposal for KIT Communications to implement OpenPath as the district-wide access control solution.

Board member reports: JoAnn Hentz said Lancaster County Academy will be leaving Central Penn College’s campus in a year, when it must find a new location. Michael Landis said a new playground opened in Central Park at Overlook Community Campus.

IU13: Nikki Rivera said that the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 is bustling, with a five-year vision plan focusing on 20 issues, four per year.

Breakfasts: Kim Romano said Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the Universal Free Breakfast program for the 2022-23 school year will begin Oct. 1, when all enrolled students will have access to a free breakfast at all schools. There will be no change in how breakfast is served each morning. Lunch cost is unchanged, with the same eligibility status.

Foundation: April Weaver, reporting on Manheim Township Education Foundation, said high school students have until Oct. 5 to apply for grants for ideas under $1,000 that highlight innovation and benefit more than one student.