When: Manheim Township school board work session meeting, May 12. Kim Romano and Kurt Kruger were absent.

What happened: Board member Nikki Rivera read a letter that she wrote to Pennsylvania state Sen. Scott Martin asking him to assist in persuading the General Assembly to reform cybercharter funding, which has taken a toll on Pennsylvania public school budgets. She asked board members to consider signing the letter at a future meeting, with a discussion at the next meeting May 19. Rivera, who also plans to send the letter to state Rep. Mike Sturla and state Sen. Ryan Aument, wrote that charter schools receive a small portion of state and federal funds, while the “bulk of the uncontrolled, mandatory financial burden is shouldered by the school district, which is the burden of our taxpayers.”

Details: “Cybercharter schools incur far fewer actual expenses than their brick-and-mortar counterparts, yet overpayments (approaching $200 million) for their services continue to flow from public school districts’ budgets,” Rivera wrote. “The PA Department of Education predicted that, in 2021, taxpayers footed the bill for almost $3 billion for charter schools, which public school districts are mandated to pay using a flawed formula. PDE also reports that only about 9% of students are enrolled in charter schools, but approximately $1 of every $5 in local property taxes goes toward charter school costs.”

Comments: Board member JoAnn Hentz said the overpayment is “an affront to every tax payer.” Board President Stephen Grosh said if board members want to sign the letter they may; if not, they don’t have to.

2022-23 budget: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins asked the board to approve the proposed final 2022-23 general fund budget with a 2.25% tax increase to generate about $1.5 million more in revenues. Based on a median residential assessment of $224,700, the increase would add $79.72 to the annual tax bill. Total expenditures are about $111 million; revenues, about $110 million, for a deficit of about $1.2 million. The board will vote on the budget in June.

Other budget matters: Robbins asked the board to approve transferring about $1.9 million from the general fund to the capital reserve fund to build up capital reserves “so we have money set aside ... for long range projects.” She said another $2 million is earmarked for transfer in August. Also, Superintendent Robin Felty asked the board to approve the first reading of a policy on fund balance and debt management, with a final reading and action in June. The policy gives the board “the authority to create and incur an indebtedness against the school district. An official board resolution shall be required to establish, modify or rescind a commitment of fund balance.” The policy also includes limitations on indebtedness. To read the policy, go to mtwp.net, click on agendas and go to the May 12 agenda.

Multiyear projects: Plant manager Tom Koch said the projects include a 700-pound electric wrestling matt that can be stored overhead with a winch for an estimated cost of $35,000. Also an upgraded sound system and new press box at the stadium at an estimated cost of about $230,000. And a retaining wall at the Neff Elementary playground at an estimated cost of $22,000. Campus site improvements include parking and roadway improvements at Landis Run Intermediate School, a new walkway to the stadium, an Americans with Disabilities Act walkway and seating at the softball fields and maintenance shop and fuel pump upgrades. He asked the board to allow him to develop specifications for the 2022-23 projects and said he would come back to the board to ask for approval for each project before it gets underway.

Curriculum development: Joni Lefever, director of pupil services, asked the board to approve a proposal for revised special education courses and updated curriculum that will prepare high school special education students for post-secondary and real world work.

Envisions: Board member Janet Carroll, who liaisons with the before and after school program for children from kindergarten to sixth grade, announced that Envisions has donated $10,000 to the district for the GaGa Ball Pits at Bucher, Brecht and Neff elementary schools; to help sponsor a visiting author at the staff kick-off; and to help students in all seven school with any funds remaining.

Distinguished Alumni Awards: At a school board meeting several weeks ago, Becca Stamp, development and communication manager for the Manheim Township Educational Foundation and Manheim Township Alumni Association, announced the awards ceremony. She recently followed up with details. The alumni will be honored at a breakfast reception at the Eden Resort at 9:15 a.m. June 2. The awards recipients will be Darla Bair, Class of 1970; Edward F Gallagher, 1977; and Karen M. Rice (Huber), 1988.

In other business: The board gave awards to 19 high school artists and honored seven district department heads. Also, the board held an executive session before the meeting to discuss real estate and land acquisition.