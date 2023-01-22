When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Jan. 9.

What happened: The board agreed to hire Kimmel Bogrette Architecture of Blue Bell to perform a municipal campus feasibility study and master plan. Board President Donna DiMeo said she favored the firm because they designed the Manheim Township Public Library and they cost less than the other firm considered.

Comments: Commissioner Barry Kauffman said he was a bit concerned that the board was rushing the decision. “I’d like some clarification on what we hope to accomplish,” he said. DiMeo said discussion on the plan began in June. “We need a building to meet our needs,” she said. “This building is 30 years old and out-grown. We’re running out of space. ... This is just the first step. It’s approved in the budget. It’s an ongoing process. Everyone is aware of it.” Board Vice President Stacey Morgan Brubaker said no one knows the cost. “It’s about planning, the big picture, the next generation,” Commissioner John Bear said. “We need a firm to help us,” DiMeo added.

Quotable: Manheim Township Assistant Manager Andy Bowman agreed that hiring the firm is just the first step. “We need to study and analyze. Where should it go? We own this land. Should we buy land? It’s a very complex process. ... What we’re doing is the smart thing. Solar etc. are all part of the discussion. We can tell them what we want. ... What do we need and how they can best provide it?”

Appointments: At the beginning of the meeting, the room was packed when Fire Rescue Chief Scott Little swore in Matthew Barnes, Daniel Braden, Richard Flinn and Justin Gernert as lieutenants with Manheim Township Fire Rescue. He said all four will serve at the New Holland Pike station. “They are responsible for the safety of the crew,” he said.

Statistics: During his monthly report, Little said the department responded to 27 calls in 24 hours on Christmas, with a high of 323 incidents in December. Darryl Mitchell, director of the Manheim Township Ambulance Association, said all hospitals are currently overwhelmed, with 1- to 1½-hour wait time. He said the department responded to 5,060 calls in 2022, compared to 5,475 in 2021.

Volunteers: The board also swore in Benton Webber to serve on the General Municipal Authority until January 2028; John Hendrix and Michel Gibeault, on the Planning Commission until January 2027; and Rebecca Doster, on the Library Foundation Board until January 2026.

Donations: Township Manager Rick Kane announced that Calvary Fellowship Homes sent the municipality a check for $3,000 in lieu of taxes and a gift of $4,500 to the fire rescue.

Ordinances: The board approved the amended zoning ordinance allowing animals, including chickens and pigeons, as pets on residential properties.

Parking: The board agreed to add a special parking zone for 631 Janet Ave. and a stop sign on Barclay Drive at the Stoner Farm development. Also, the board acknowledged receipt of an engineering and a traffic study to post no-parking zones on both sides of Merchant Square in front of the fire truck exit ramp for the Manheim Township Fire Rescue Station at 600 Richmond Drive.

Groundhog Day celebration: The Recreation and Park Planning Departments will hold the event at 7 a.m. Feb. 2 at Stauffer Mansion, 1241 Lititz Pike, with crafts for kids and light refreshments.