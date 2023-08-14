What happened: Manheim Township Board of Commissioners meeting, July 24.

What happened: By a vote of 4-1, the anticipated Riptide Car Wash at the intersection of Oregon Pike and Roseville Road gained approval for the preliminary and final land development plan. Commissioner Barry Kauffman voted against, saying the plan was premature and focusing on administrative requirements in the township's project review letter.

Background: The car wash, owned by RNJ Washes LLC, has been in the works since 2021. The proposed single-bay automatic wash will have associated vacuum spaces, parking, and stormwater facilities on a 4-acre consolidated tract. The business will occupy a former Stauffers of Kissel Hill grocery store and garden center, which closed in 2018. The building was demolished earlier this year.

Recommendation: By phone Aug. 11, Rick Kane, township manager, said all parties involved in the approval process, including the township staff, engineer and planning commission gave the plan a "clean bill of health," recommending it move forward.

Kauffman's concerns: At the meeting, Kauffman discussed traffic requirements listed in the review letter and suggested the applicant adjust the development plan.

Developer response: Attorney Matt Creme, who attended the meeting on behalf of the developer, said the administrative requirements are typical of other land development plans.

Quotable: "No plan comes without modification requests," Creme said.

What's next: In an Aug. 8 phone call, Creme said the state Department of Transportation still must issue its permit, but the township's approval process is done. Creme said his clients are hoping for a construction start date this fall.

Electric vehicle charging: Kane announced the township's first electric vehicle charging station has been installed at the Manheim Township Athletic Complex, 2883 Weaver Road. By phone Aug. 11, Kane said the station is now operational. There is a charge of 20 cents per kilowatt-hour for use of the two spaces, one of which is compliant with the American Disabilities Act, Kane said. Individuals needing to use the EV-charging stations can do so through an app or by using a QR code similar to a parking app.

Committee appointments: Commissioners voted against filling two committee vacancies — one for the agricultural and farming advisory committee and one for the sustainability advisory committee. After the motion was made and seconded, Commissioner John Bear requested to table the vote, saying the board has been "just filling spots," without discussing them first. On Aug. 11, Kane said there used to be a committee appointment process, but in recent years there has not been "a standard policy on how that works."

What’s next: Commissioners directed township staff to create a committee appointment policy to bring to the board.