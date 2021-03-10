When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, March 8.

What happened: Interim Secretary/Manager Ben Marchant apprised the board on the state Department of Transportation’s proposal to install 16-foot-high sound barriers on the east and west sides of Route 222, at Lancaster Bible College and Stoner Park.

Against the wall: Marchant said the college doesn’t want the campus screened from the highway, noting the noise has never bothered them.

For the wall: The commissioners said they favor the sound barriers but don’t have the votes to override the college.

Meeting behind closed doors: Commissioner Tom O’Brien announced that since its last meeting, the board has met in executive session three times to discuss legal and personnel issues, though he did not mention specifics. To comply with the Sunshine Act, the board may only take final action on matters discussed during an executive session at an open meeting.

Lancaster Orthopedic Group: The board approved a request from the medical group, at 401 Granite Run Drive, to stay with its 56 parking spaces rather to increase parking to 81 spaces while converting the former Play it Again Sports Outlet into an ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms.

Pool rules: The board approved the recreation board’s changes to rules at Overlook and Skyline pools, including that “all swimmers must be attired in apparel designed for swimming and aquatic activity.” Last summer some swimmers were asked to leave a pool because of what was deemed inappropriate attire.

Farm-based businesses: Barry Kauffman, board vice president, said he met recently with the Agricultural Advisory Committee to discuss potential zoning changes to support farmers by allowing them to open small businesses on their farms.

What’s next: The board will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. June 14 to discuss amending the zoning ordinance to expand agricultural uses, including silo heights, and to modify transferable development rights. The Manheim Township and Lancaster County planning commissions will review the changes before the public hearing.

Also: Commissioners will discuss a fireworks ordinance at a virtual workshop meeting at 5:30 p.m. March 29.

Save the dates: An event called Coffee with Two Commissioners will be held 8:30-10:30 a.m. March 13 at the municipal office; a community Easter Egg Hunt will be held 1-3 p.m. March 27 at the Overlook ballfield (preregistration is required); and the annual outdoor Native Plant Sale, will be held 9:30 a.m.-noon April 24 at the library.