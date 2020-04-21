When: Manheim Township school board meeting, April 16.

What happened: Donna Robbins, the district’s chief operating officer, told the board in a meeting held on Zoom the projected budget deficit next school year is now $7.7 million; it had been $3.1 million prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Quotable: “This is not your typical recession,” Robbins said. “This one was sudden, drastic and deep. There are a lot of unknowns, and the world has certainly changed since we began our 2020-21 budget planning. Unfortunately, there are some grim forecasts. This is not a perfect process, but we’re doing the best that we can with the information we have.”

Loss of revenue projected: Robbins said expenditures are budgeted at $105.67 million, while revenue has been adjusted to $98.06 million. The greatest impact on the budget is expected to be a 2.5% decrease in real estate collection rates, a 20% decrease in earned income taxes and an 80% decrease in interest earnings, negatively impacting the budget by more than $3.9 million. The district also anticipates removing a state subsidy increase of $329,573 from the budget.

What’s next: Robbins said the district is working to determine ways to reduce expenditures but has not shared these measures yet. She said the fiscal consequences of COVID-19 will “no-question” last beyond 2021.

High school graduation: Principal David Rilatt said the school is preparing seniors for graduation in light of online learning. He cited support for seniors failing a course, with school counselors identifying at-risk seniors and developing a plan for them to meet graduation requirements. “We may waive credit or provide a make-up class in the summer and grant them a diploma when they complete and pass it. We’re just going to rally around our seniors up to graduation.”