When: Manheim Township school board work session meeting, Aug. 11. Board members Janet Carroll and Kim Romano were absent.

What happened: Jaclyn Dudzic, health services supervisor, reviewed the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s COVID-19 Health and Safety Plan as required by the American Rescue Plan Act and the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund. The first item states that wearing masks continues to be welcomed and optional for students and staff while participating in school activities. To see the complete list, go to the Aug. 11 agenda at mtwp.net.

New school year: Superintendent Robin Felty presented her 2022-23 goals to improve education for students, based on five standards: student growth and achievement, organizational leadership, district operations and financial management, communication and community relations, and human resource management. To read the entire document, go to the district website.

Comprehensive planning: Felty also presented the PDE’s Future Ready Comprehensive Planning for the district for 2022-23 and 2024-25, beginning with 10 bullet items summarizing kindergarten to 12th grade key priorities, including “Increasing proficiency on Pennsylvania System of School Assessment Reading and Math assessments, especially for various demographic groups.” Three goals and actions steps follow, concluding with the next steps. “We’re at the halfway mark,” Felty said. Board member Nikki Rivera praised the committee with members from all nine school buildings for putting together the plan, which will be on the district website after it is approved.

Planetarium upgrade: Science teacher Dave Farina discussed the importance of the planetarium to education in the district and asked the board to allow Leer Electric to upgrade the 15-year-old high school planetarium, which is “beyond its expected useful life,” for $233,382. “Kids ask amazing questions,” Farina said. “We want to give them amazing answers.”

Performance matters: Sharon Schaefer, director of curriculum and instruction, asked the board to approve the single $19,700 purchase of the student assessment software that provides K-12 schools “with a holistic view of instructional gaps to support better student outcomes.”

Policies: Felty asked the board to approve new policies on eligibility of nonresident students, student discipline, student expression/dissemination of materials, controlled substances/paraphernalia, military leave for staff and employees and non-school organizations/groups/individuals. Details are on the website.

What’s next: The board will vote on the requests at its Aug. 18 action meeting.

Fall Kick-Off and Literacy Fest: “Read with the Blue Streaks,” featuring fall athletic, music and performance teams, will be held at the high school stadium, 100 Blue Streak Blvd., from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 17. Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lancaster Sunrise, the family, food and fun reading fest will include a musical instrument petting zoo, face painting and free pretzels. For more information, email ShaiQuana Mitchell at mitchesh@mtwp.net.

Pay increase: In a special meeting on July 21, the board agreed to amend a February 2020 agreement with Brightbill Transportation to increase the cost per vehicle resulting from increases to drivers and aides pay rates, with 72 passenger bus drivers earning a minimum of $25 per hour; nine passenger van drivers, $20 per hour; athletic and trip bus drivers, $20 per hour; and bus aides, $17 per hour. The annual minimum costs for buses, based on 180 days are $279 per day for vans with nine or fewer passenger and $342 per day for buses with the capacity of 36 to 72 passengers. Matt Gillis, director of transportation, announced that thanks to much-needed new drivers, drivers will not be doing double runs this year.