When: Manheim Township school board meeting, April 20.

What happened: In one vote, the board unanimously approved curriculum changes discussed at the April 13 work session.

Details: Beginning next year, a pilot program will be introduced in seventh- and eighth-grade language arts, and there will be supplemental materials for English classes. The new school year will also usher in the following content changes in programs and courses: a new seventh- and eighth-grade math lab, revised general music classes for students in third and fourth grades, revised K-12 art classes, including courses titled Foundations of Art, Art 1, 2 and 3, International Baccalaureate Art, Ceramics 1, 2 and 3 and Crafts and 3-D Design. The Family and Consumer Science (FCS) Department will offer revised courses in seventh and eighth grades, and electives titled Textile Design, Child Development, Basic Food Science and Advanced Food Science.

The cost: No new hires will be needed, though there are costs to the district for some curriculum changes. A seventh- and eighth-grade English language arts program produced by Savvas Learning Co. will cost $188,100, while there is no cost for the pilot program. Strategic literacy and supplemental texts, with new/revised textbooks or instruction materials for eighth grade, will cost $2,000 in Title I funds. For music, new recorders for all students will cost $2,500. Foundations of Art — Stylus & Procreate Application classes will cost $1,000. The math lab, called the Concrete-Representational-Abstract instructional method, will cost $640. There is no cost for FCS course revisions.

Looking ahead: The district’s curriculum cycle revision for 2022-27 features mandated K-12 STEELS (Science, Technology & Engineering, Environmental Literacy and Sustainability Standards) courses. The curriculum cycle plan will be evaluated in 2023-24, with training for K-6 staff in three-dimensional learning — an approach to teaching that focuses on disciplinary core ideas, crosscutting concepts and scientific practices examining phenomena. Three-D learning helps students build their research, communication and analytical thinking skills. The K-6 science curriculum will be developed in 2024-25 and implemented in 2025-26.

New hire: The board introduced Maddalena DiMarco-Beard, of York, as the new elementary school supervisor of special education, with an annual salary of $92,000. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Kutztown University, a master’s degree in special education from Millersville University and qualification as a supervisor of special education from Slippery Rock University. She last served Red Lion Area School District as a special education liaison and speech language clinician for two years. Previously, she was a speech/language clinician at Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 in New Oxford for 11 years and at West Shore School District in Lewisberry for 10 years.

Survey: Superintendent Robin Felty gave an update on the district’s North Star Communications Subcommittee, a team of administrators, parents and teachers, with insight from students that has met over the past several months to analyze the district’s strengths and weaknesses. The goal is to ensure that everyone in the school community has access to the information they need to feel informed and engaged. The subcommittee will soon send out a survey to residents whose feedback will help create a new district communication plan that will be rolled out at the start of the next school year.

Enrollment: Felty said 5,946 students are enrolled in the district, representing nine more than last month and 15 more than last year at this time.

Save the date: Commencement will be held June 1, Felty noted.

Conversations with the Community: Board President Stephen Grosh said six people attended the gathering on April 15.