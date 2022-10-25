When: Manheim Township school board work session, Oct. 13.

What happened: School Board President Stephen Grosh announced with great sadness the recent death of former board member Don Reed, who served from 2007 to 2016.

Music: Sharon R. Schaefer, director of curriculum and instruction, asked the board to approve 20 revised courses and an updated curriculum for seventh to 12th grade music classes, with no new expenses. Six members of the high school and middle school music departments worked on the revisions and updates, which were reviewed by a committee of 11 staff members. In addition to choruses, bands and orchestras, the courses include Popular Music in America, Musical Theater, Keyboarding, Guitar Labs and Symphonic Band.

New clubs: High School Principal David Rilatt asked the board to approve a new Breast Cancer Awareness Club with a student activity fund, and a student activity fund for the existing Environmental Club. He said the former will raise funds to fight breast cancer, and the latter will inform students on how to reduce and recycle waste and offer volunteer opportunities. He said both clubs will be open to all Manheim Township Middle and High School students, and that he has found teachers willing to serve as advisors.

Bible2School Program: Superintendent Robin Felty announced that 171 second, third and fourth grade students from five of the district’s six elementary schools (Brecht is the exception) are attending the lunch hour program at area churches this school year.

Policies: Felty asked the board to approve policies on threat assessment, electronic devices, emergency preparedness and response, and school security personnel. Grosh urged everyone to read about electronic devices. To do so, go to go.boarddocs.com/pa/mant/Board.nsf/files/CJPK79504864/$file/Policy%20237%20Electronic%20Devices.pdf.

Field trips: Assistant Superintendent Dale Reimann announced that students will attend two out-of-state or overnight trips in 2023: A baseball tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Feb. 18-20 and the PIAA Swimming and Diving Championship, at Bucknell University, March 16-18.