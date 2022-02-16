When: Feb. 10 Manheim Township school board work session.

What happened: Manheim Township Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins reviewed the 2021-22 budget and planning for the 2022-23 budget, which will be finalized in June. The board will continue discussing the budgets at a meeting March 10.

Details: Robbins reviewed the district’s mandated cost drivers such as retirement benefits, special education and cybercharter tuition. She said 77% of district revenue is generated by local dollars because the district does not get sufficient financial support from the state. She reviewed components of Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget proposal, including cybercharter reform and increases to basic and special education subsidies. Should the governor's budget pass, the district would receive $3.3 million dollars in additional state subsidies. She said the funds are necessary to allow the district to continue to offer excellent programming, and that she hopes the budget passes as proposed.

Cybercharter school tuition: Cybercharter schools are public schools, with 75 percent of their funds coming from Pennsylvania taxpayers. For Manheim Township School District, tuition has gone from about $1.1 million in 2014/15 to about $2 million in 2020/21. Wolf described cybercharter school costs across the state as “skyrocketing.” His proposal would set a statewide rate the same way the state does for all public schools, about $9,500 per student, saving the state about $395 million per year.

School policy: Superintendent Robin Felty announced minor revisions to a 2003 policy on video/audio recording on school property and in school buses and vehicles. The revisions acknowledge that law enforcement may utilize body cameras that record images and audio in the normal course of their activities in accordance with their departmental practices and policies, while prohibiting the use of audio recording that is not created for a school-related purpose on any district property, school bus or vehicle. Felty said Robert Frankhouser, district solicitor, recommended the revisions to be in line with the Manheim Township Police Department.

Pandemic: Health Services Superintendent Jaclyn Dudzic said there were 207 cases of COVID-19 during he week of Jan. 14; 151, Jan. 21; 90, Jan. 28; 62, Feb. 4; and 16 cases so far this week, with none on Wednesday and two on Thursday. The numbers on Feb. 11 were: Brecht Elementary, 0; Bucher Elementary, 1; Neff Elementary, 4; Nitrauer Elementary, 0; Reidenbaugh Elementary, 4; Schaeffer Elementary, 0; Landis Run Intermediate, 3; middle school, 2; high school, 2; and other district staff, 0.

Staff absences: Kate Ward, director of human resources, reported that the total number of absences districtwide Feb. 7-10 was 288, with 159 professional vacancies and 126 substitutes required, of which 15 percent were unfilled. The average fill rate for vacancies was 88.7 percent, above the 85 percent in the contract with the Substitute Teacher Service. “We’re well above that goal,” Ward said. Board member Nikki Rivera asked if student teachers may serve as substitutes. Ward said they may, if they have completed a program to prepare them.

Post-secondary planning: Joni Lefever, director of pupil services, and Elizabeth Ziegler, a K-12 counselor, recommended that the board switch from Naviance: College & Career Readiness Technology Solution, to SCOIR (pronounced “score”), a customized, secure website that supports college and career planning. It also facilitates the submission of college application materials such as transcripts and letters of recommendation. Ziegler said the Manheim Township Counseling Department selected SCOIR because counselors believe it is the best system to support students through the process and will allow the district to save thousands of dollars every year.

Comment: Ziegler said counselors have not been too happy with Naviance in the last few years because it’s not easy for students to navigate, and the contract costs $6,500 per year, while SCOIR has no costs beyond a $250 set up fee. “At this point, we don’t see a downside,” Lefever said.

Sports: Board President Stephen Grosh announced that the district marked National Signing Day on Feb. 2, recognizing 26 Manheim Township senior athletes who have received athletics scholarships.