When: Manheim Township school board work session, June 9. Board member Erin Hoffman was absent.

What happened: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins presented the 2022-23 final budget of $111.88 million that comes with a 2.25% tax hike.

What it means: The new tax levy will be 16.1277 mills. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. Based on a median residential assessment of $224,700, the increases will add $79.72 to the annual tax bill.

Commitment of fund balances: In keeping with the Governmental Accounting Standards Board, the district will set aside about $4.8 million for the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System and medical benefits; $1.9 million for future capital projects and debt service; $875,000 for technology and initiative needs; and $126,206 for transportation costs.

What’s next: The budget is among items the board will vote on at the June 16 action meeting.

Tax collector: The board recommended that Robbins serve as the district tax collector next school year. The decision comes after elected tax collector Cherie Cryer left the position because the required bond was too expensive. Superintendent Robin Felty said the tax collector is required to furnish a bond. Cryer had agreed to take the position without a salary so she could keep her job as a certified public accountant with Simon Lever in Lititz. “She informed us she will not be assuming the office,” said attorney Jason Confair, of Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord.

Enrollment: Felty reported on student enrollment that stood at 5,919 in the school year just ending. “We need updated enrollment numbers and another demographic study,” she said noting future development at 11 residential neighborhoods in the district. Nitrauer Elementary School will have the greatest enrollment increase, Felty noted. She also said the board needs to decide about the use of the vacant Neff 2 building. She asked the board to approve a one-year consulting agreement with Davis Demographics & Planning Inc., of Riverside, California, for $17,000. “We’re all in agreement that we need some research and data that the school district can’t put together,” said board member Mike Landis, who sat on the committee for the study.

Fairer charter school funding: Board member Kurt Kruger recommended that board members contact legislators individually rather than getting the board involved to seek relief from the cost of cybercharter schools. But board President Nikki Rivera said, “I’d like to see our board members’ muscles flexed. That’s why we’re here.” Previously, Rivera noted 9% of students are enrolled in cybercharter schools but approximately $1 of every $5 of local property taxes goes to them.

Quotables: “It’s not fair that districts pay different amounts for the same services,” said board member Janet Carroll. “Advocating for public education is one of our responsibilities,” Carroll said. Board member JoAnn Hentz added, “There’s no law how they’re funded. Who else is going to speak about it. School districts should speak up, rather than individuals.”

Food services: James Dierolf, director of food services, reported that he anticipates expenses will exceed revenues by about $700,000 for 2022-23. He said the cost of lunch will increase 25 cents; breakfast, 10 cents, with no change for reduced-priced meals.