When: Virtual Manheim Township School Board meeting, Jan. 21.

What happened: Remote learning amid a global pandemic, the local school budget and a lawsuit by the tax collector against the district were among the topics the board addressed.

Secondary schools go green: Superintendent Robin Felty said the middle school and high school will move from yellow to green on Jan. 25, allowing students to return to in-person learning, although a significant number have chosen to attend virtually. All other schools have been in the green phase.

The budget: In preparing the 2021-22 school budget, the district’s chief operating officer Donna Robbins anticipates expenditures will increase by $4.18 million. Revenues, without a tax increase, will increase by $2.76 million, for a budget deficit of $5.79 million. She said the district has received $1.78 million in federal pandemic relief funding for kindergarten through 12th grade, with no limitations on its use.

Quotable: “We definitely need to sharpen our pencils and come up with some funds,” Robbins said. “I’m really concerned. The fund balance is key to our ratings.”

Tax collector lawsuit: Patricia Kabel, the elected tax collector who has sued the district over her role, cannot collect school district taxes because she is unable to obtain a bond. Should she produce one, then she may start collecting taxes. The board approved an increase from 62 cents to 75 cents, the county rate per bill processed by an elected tax collector. The district processes an average of 16,800 payments a year. The board met in executive session for a private discussion on tax collection. Details were not made public. Pennsylvania’s open meeting law, the Sunshine Act, allows board members to meet behind closed doors for matters under litigation.

Middle school construction: Jay Darkey, of JDP Architects, gave an update on the building project, noting classrooms and corridors will soon have permanent lights. He said the building is on schedule to be completed by August. The exception is a parking lot to the north at the location of the existing middle school, which will take three months, beyond July, to demolish. The full presentation will be posted on the district website on Jan 25.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11, which may be in-person.