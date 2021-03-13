When: Manheim Township school board virtual meeting, March 11.

What happened: Lisa Douglas, Manheim Township director of planning and zoning, and Marc Munafo, president of Baltimore-based CAM Construction, explained the approval process for placing the former Stehli Silk Mill, a deteriorated property at 701 Martha Ave, in a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program. The board made no decision during its workshop meeting.

Background: The Manheim Township Commissioners approved LERTA for revitalizing the property last month, but it also needs approval from Manheim Township School District and Lancaster County. The developer plans to spend about $35 million to convert the buildings to 165 apartments, a brewpub and one or two small office spaces.

Details: Munafo said more than 1,400 windows will be replaced, at a cost of more than $3 million. In response to a question about how many students might be added to the school district, Munafo said 90% of the apartments will have just one bedroom.

Policies: Superintendent Robin Felty reviewed two policy updates concerning school bus and vehicle drivers who are arrested, charged or issued a citation for a violating a federal or state law or local ordinance relating to motor vehicle traffic control, other than parking violations. The policies state that the drivers must notify the district within two days and will be terminated or otherwise disciplined only if the driver is convicted, although the district may suspend, reassign or take other action before conviction. Drivers who fail to notify the district promptly could be terminated.

Middle school construction: Jay Darkey, of JPD Architects, asked the board for a change order for $78,000 to purchase sod instead of seeding for the south field next to the school because it would take two seasons before the seeded field could be used, whereas the sod field, laid by Hummer Turfgrass Systems Inc., could be used within six weeks, which would be in August, when the new middle school opens.

Security: At the request of Dan Lyons, Manheim Township’s director of technology, the board unanimously tabled until April a proposal to purchase new cloud-based security camera hardware and 10-year software licensing terms from Verkada due to a recent security breach at the company caused by human error, not a hacker. The cost would be $149,736 for the middle school and $195,449 for the high school.

What’s next: The board will act on the other proposals at its voting meeting on March 18.