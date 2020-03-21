When: Manheim Township school board meeting, March 19.

What happened: In response to the COVID-19 crisis, three board members participated in the meeting via phone, and student representatives did not attend. Six board members attended in person, along with two residents. Extra tables were set up so members could sit 6 feet apart and each member had a container of hand sanitizer wipes.

Budget planning: Chief Financial Officer Donna Robbins, via phone, presented the 2020-21 budget, with expenditures budgeted at $101.9 million. She said the numbers were from before the coronavirus outbreak and could be impacted by it.

Comment: “Real estate taxes could go down,” Robbins said. “And (the virus) could impact the Public School Employees’ Retirement System, which would need to be adjusted in future years.”

Staff changes: The budget includes $571,405 for staff needs, including more teachers for Nitrauer Elementary School, with an ongoing influx of new students; one psychologist at each elementary school, rather than one psychologist for every two elementary schools; and part-time paraprofessionals in autistic support classrooms moving to full time.

Superintendent’s report: Robin Felty said all 508 classrooms in district schools are being cleaned while school is suspended. Also, as of March 19, 677 students at Bucher and Schaeffer Elementary schools received free lunches, along with breakfast for the next morning. And the Pennsylvania System of School Assessment test and the Keystone exams have been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Also: The April 5 egg hunt at Overlook Park has been canceled.

What’s next: Felty said the next meeting, on April 9, will probably be held online.