When: Virtual Manheim Township School Board meeting, Jan. 14.

What happened: Attorney Jason T. Confair, of Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord, apprised the board on the ongoing dispute with Patricia Kabel, who collects taxes for the Manheim Township municipality and Lancaster County. She claims the right to collect for the school district as well.

Background: The school district has collected its taxes through a lockbox system since 1997.

“Costs were $3,000 to collect about $60 million,” Confair said. “It was very efficient.

We earned maximum interest.

For many years it worked. We never heard any complaints.”

Then Kabel sued the district in 2017 and 2019.

“In 2018, the district agreed to transition tax collection to Kabel, but she was unable to get the bond she needed.”

Comment: “Bonding is crucial,” said board member Stephen Grosh. “She sued us for something she couldn’t do.”

Details: Kabel wants to be paid more by the district, in keeping with the higher fees she receives from the municipality and county. In all this time, Confair said, Kabel has never reached out to the district or responded to its calls, deferring to her attorney. “This is something we could have worked out without two lawsuits,” Confair said, which would have saved the district “thousands and thousands of dollars.”

Confair, in a very specific area of law, earns $295 per hour. The district has already paid him $150,000. Grosh said if Kabel continues to sue, it could bankrupt the school district and taxes would need to be raised. “It’s terrifying,” board President Nikki Rivera said.

What’s next: The issue will be on the agenda at the next meeting on Jan. 21.

District budget: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins asked the board to approve a resolution certifying that the district will not raise the 2021-22 tax rate by more than 3%, the tax cap assigned by the state without applying for an exception.

The board will approve the preliminary budget in May and the final budget in June.

Career center budget: Michael Del Priore, Lancaster County Career & Technology Center business manager, said the district’s contribution is $37,744, higher than most of the 16 school districts that contribute to the center because enrollment of Manheim Township students continues to increase. In summary, he said districts will contribute $332,622 to the center this year, an approximate increase of $20,789 per district.