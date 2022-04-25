When: Manheim Township school board meeting, April 21. Board member Janet Carroll was absent.

What happened: During public comment at the end of the meeting, parent Alison Bucher announced that a Girls’ Wrestling Try It Night will be held in the Manheim Township High School wrestling gym from 6 to 7 p.m. May 10 to learn about the team, which just completed its first year of competition. Bucher said she is also planning a two-day wrestling clinic over the summer for girls from kindergarten to 12th grade. “We had four girls this year,” she said. “We’re trying to keep the momentum going and keep growing.” Bucher’s daughter, Bella, 15, a member of the team, also addressed the board, expressing her gratitude for the board’s approval of the team in December. She placed fifth overall at States. For more information, call Bucher at 717-224-5923 or email bucheralison@gmail.com.

Also: Tiffany Williard, whose daughters Abby and Lucy wrestled for the kindergarten to sixth-grade team, asked the board to continue to promote girls wrestling. “Great things are on the horizon,” she said. In their age groups at a K-12 girls tournament, hosted by Penn Manor School District, Abby, in fourth grade, had a first-place finish; Lucy, in first grade, had a third-place finish. Williard noted that there is a possibility that World Wrestling Championship bronze medalist Sally Roberts may attend the summer clinic

Taking care of business: In one vote, the board unanimously approved 16 items discussed in depth at the previous workshop meeting: new and revised curricula, new courses, revised textbooks, new instructional materials, new programs, a high school service field trip to Peru in March 2023 and staff wage adjustments. It also included the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 budget, which was reviewed at an earlier meeting.

Also: The board approved a policy for memorials, establishing guidelines for accepting and managing memorial contribution and requests. The district will consider memorials for students enrolled in the school at the time of their deaths, employees, school board members and members of school affiliated organizations. It reserves the right to evaluate contributions to ensure they are appropriate for a public education institution.

Superintendent’s report: Superintendent Robin Felty said 18 employees will be retiring at the end of the year, for a total of 346 years of service, the most ever recorded for the district. The retirees include teachers, support staff, food service, technology, health, librarians and a principal. They will be honored at a board meeting on May 19. Felty also reported that 5,931 students are enrolled in the district this month, down from 5,939 last month.

Funding: Board member Nikki Rivera asked the board to discuss at a meeting next month the possible renewal of the board’s 2021 resolutions regarding the faster implementation of the Fair Funding Formula and cybercharter school reforms. The district stands to gain approximately $6 million in Fair Funding. It spent over $2 million on cybercharter costs last year. Rivera, who represents the IU13 for the district, also noted that it will celebrate its 50th anniversary at the New Holland Pike site on June 9.

Board member reports: Student representative Pritesh Tanna said the senior class prom will be held April 30 at the Eden Resort & Suites. Board member Kim Romano said this year instead of a post-prom party, the community will celebrate Senior Sunday, from 11 a.m. to noon May 1 with displays for a walk down memory lane. Donations will benefit the Lancaster’s Water Street Mission.

Also: Board member JoAnn Hentz reported that Neff Elementary School will hold a Spring Fest on May 6 and that the Lancaster County Academy has hired an intern. Board member Erin Huyard announced that the “Race for Education” at Bucher Elementary School on April 14 has so far raised $18,000.