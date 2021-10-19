When: Manheim Township school board work session meeting, Oct. 14.

What happened: Elizabeth Ziegler, college and career counselor, and Mark Evans, high school counselor, gave an update on Chapter 339 Career and Technical Education Standards, a K-12 Guidance Plan that Pennsylvania requires for all school districts. The Manheim Township School District College, Career, Life Ready program, with a “Profile of a Graduate,” begins with four steps, which ask students to know who they are by identifying their interests, skills and strengths; exploring careers, educational opportunities and jobs in demand; planning by setting goals, choosing courses and joining activities that help them prepare; and executing by using knowledge, skills and dispositions developed to put the plan into action.

Conclusion: All students will need to complete a Manheim Township High School Career Readiness Portfolio and earn a Manheim Township endorsement by meeting four of the following five requirements: Grade point average, attendance, skills/dispositions, letter of recommendation or evaluation from a teacher/employer and experiential learning.

Numbers: Assistant Superintendent Dale Reimann discussed demographic data for the district, with 5,957 students currently, 43 more than last year at this time. In the past 28 years, the highest enrollment was 5,977 in 2019-2020; lowest, 4,356 in 1993-94. Seventh, eighth and ninth grades are the largest. Of the 824 students who live in the district but do not attend Manheim Township schools, 629 are at private/parochial schools, 103 are homeschooled, 86 attend a cybercharter school and six students attend a charter school.

Details: Board President Nikki Rivera asked if there were any red flags. Reimann said cybercharter enrollment dropped by 34 percent from last year, when it was high due to the pandemic.

Religion: Superintendent Robin Felty reviewed the Bible2School program, with 66 second- to fourth-grade students from Bucher, Neff, Nitrauer, Reidenbaugh and Schaeffer Elementary schools enrolled for one hour - during lunch and recess – on Tuesdays from September to April, for a total of 36 hours per school year. Students are transported to nearby churches for the program.

Response: Adam Hosey, who is running for school board on the Democratic ticket, objected to the program. “Morally, it’s not a good thing to have in our schools.”

Other citizen comments: LaTricia Morris, a parent, objected to the district’s mask mandate because it interferes with learning and student relationships. “Relationships are pivotal,” she said. “Kids need and deserve them. That’s how they learn compassion. They need to connect as human beings. They’re in a downward spiral, with mental and social problems.”

Also: Lucas Welch, a Manheim Township High School senior, said he would like to go back to the previous scale used to determine grades, which was 50 percent summative (testing), 45 percent formative (assessment for learning) and 5 percent homework. He said now it is 70 percent summative, 25 percent formative and 5 percent homework.

Also: A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the new Middle School from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and livestreamed at https://youtube.com/c/manheimtownship.