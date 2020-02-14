When: School board meeting, Feb. 13.
What happened: Towing could be enforced for illegally parked vehicles on district property if the board decides to vote to take action.
Why it matters: Vehicles have been parking in front of fire hydrants and blocking access roads especially at large events, and it has become a problem, safety coordinator Bette Oberle told the board.
The cost: She asked the board to consider entering into an agreement with Wayne’s Towing and Recovery LLC, East Petersburg, to tow vehicles at the owner’s expense — about $195 or half that for first-time offenders who are Manheim Township residents.
Quotable: “We just want to mitigate problems,” Oberle said.
What’s next: Signs would be installed and a contract signed before towing would begin. Before that can happen, the board will need to vote on the parking issue at a future meeting.
Bus service: Donna Robbins, district chief operating officer, asked the board to approve a contract with Brightbill Transportation for a seven-year term beginning July 1, with three additional one-year terms at the option of the district. For the 2020-21 school year, the rate will be $298 per bus/per day. The rate for subsequent years will be adjusted by the transportation cost index as determined by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, but no less than 2.5% per year and no more than 3.0% per year.
School construction update: Jay Darkey, of JPD Architects, said the $56 million middle school construction project is ahead of schedule. “I think we’re in really good shape,” he added. Before the meeting, Darkey said he anticipates that the project will wrap up in winter 2021.