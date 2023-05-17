When: Manheim Township school board work session meeting, May 11. Board member Erin Hoffman was absent.

What happened: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins recommended approval of the 2023-24 proposed final general fund budget of $117 million with the millage rate to be determined.

Tax increase: Robbins proposed four options: 2.5%, 2.75%, 3.0% or 3.5%.

Details: With revenues expected to be $113 million, Robbins recommended using about $1.7 million from the fund balance to reduce the deficit from $4.5 million to $2.8 million.

Changes: Robbins said expenditures went up $662,455 since April, while revenues increased by $280,802.

Discussion: Superintendent Robin Felty said she hopes the board sees the need for a tax increase, hopefully for 3.5%. “I do not take it lightly, but 3.5% will give us what we need for new staff and salary increases (among other needs).” Board President Stephen Grosh said, “I’m confident about the 3.5% increase. I wish we didn’t have to, but we don’t want to cut back programs.” Board Vice President April Weaver said she hates to see a 3.5% increase, but with more students and the need to keep up facilities, she sees the need. Grosh said he predicts five board members in favor of the 3.5% increase and two in favor of a 2.5% increase.

What’s next: The board will vote on the proposed final general fund budget at the May 18 meeting and on the final budget in June, when it will also vote on the homestead/farmstead resolution, fund balance commitments plus food service budget and meal prices.

Also: Robbins asked the board to transfer $2.3 million from the general fund to the capital reserve fund for future capital projects and reduction of future debt. “We’ll borrow less money with the transfer,” she said. “We have to keep our credit rating,” board member Michael Landis added. Grosh noted that the auditor said the district’s audit is so good because it uses the fund balance. “We’re basically replenishing,” he said. “We are investing in our people. The facilities are what they are. They are not getting any cheaper or going away.”

Policies: Felty asked the board to approve the second reading and final approval of three policies — one revised and two new — on home education programs, extracurricular participation by home-schooled students and participation in career and technical education programs by home-schooled students. Grosh noted that the Pennsylvania School Code requires by law that the board address these issues. Felty asked the board to approve the first reading in May of a policy on co-curricular activities and academic courses by home-schooled students. She said the next step is to inform families and post information on the district website. The board will vote on these policies in the future.

Public comment: Parent Sara Woodbury, who is a school board candidate, spoke against banning books in school, which she said violates First Amendment rights and undermines the principles of democracy and public education. “Banning books in schools runs counter to the district’s mission and threatens the reputation of the school district, which is currently seen as a model by our community, our county and beyond.” Banning books, she said, “sends the message that they can only learn about what’s safe and familiar, and it’s crucial to understand that a community that bans books sends a message that it’s not a welcoming environment for talented administrators, librarians and teachers.”

More: “Our students have the right to read and learn about different ideas and perspectives, and we have a responsibility to uphold this right and to protect it,” Woodbury added, noting that while parents have the right to restrict what their children read, they don’t have the right to restrict what other children read.

Also: Parent Mark Diener, who spoke about what he called “lurid books” at the April 13 meeting, addressed the subject again. He said a committee will consider his concerns, but he doesn’t know if parents are included on the committee. “Parents should have a say,” he said.

Response: After the meeting, Shaiquana Mitchell, director of communication and marketing, wrote in an email that the district is not aware on any organized group and that a book policy is not under consideration.

What’s next: The board will vote on most of the items listed above at its action meeting May 18.