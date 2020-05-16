When: Manheim Township school board meeting, May 14.

What happened: With the deadline approaching for the board to approve the 2020-21 proposed final budget, Superintendent Robin Felty and Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins sounded the alarm about the district’s financial position in light of the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing school closures. During the Zoom meeting, Robbins said she is preparing two summaries of the proposed final budget — one with no tax increase and the other with a 1.5% increase. The board will vote for one at a meeting on May 21. The board is scheduled to approve the final budget on June 18.

Insufficient rainy day funds: Robbins said the district is projected to lose $618,000 this year and $3.9 million next year in local revenues due to the pandemic. Because losses in real estate taxes, earned income taxes and investment earnings have been so devastating, she said, the district will need to use a significant amount of its $15 million general fund balance. But half of that is committed to employee pensions, medical insurance and upkeep of facilities, leaving about $8 million not committed, and this could cause problems in 2021-22, Robbins said.

Discussion: Board member John Smith suggested increasing taxes, which could be raised as high as 3.08%, the state’s allowable tax rate. “Better to raise it this year, rather than next year,” said board member Joyce Stephens. “I get the current situation, but I’m concerned about the next two years. There could be ugly, ugly cuts.” Board member Curtis Holgate noted that the hiring of a psychologist has been cut “in a year when (the students) need one more than ever.”

Leadership responds: “We’re here for our kids,” Felty said. “How will more drastic cuts affect them? Looking at everything, do we need these new text books? We’re trying to do what will not affect the kids.” Board President Nikki Rivera said she could hear how nervous the board was. “As a school board, our job is to stabilize what can be done for the lower income family,” she said. Felty said the district has the resources to help, internally with social workers, with social service funds and donations from the community. “We have great outreach to our families,” she said.

Administrative wage freeze: Among those who agreed to take a salary and wage freeze are the superintendent, assistant superintendent and chief operating officer; Act 93 administration and specialists; and support staff. Although it was not discussed at the meeting, the teachers did not agree to the salary freeze.