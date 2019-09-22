When: School board meeting, Sept. 19.
What happened: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins reviewed the fiscal year 2018-19, noting that expenditures are estimated to be under budget by $73,203 and revenues are estimated to be under budget by $210,446.
Comment: When asked about revenue being under budget, Robbins said tax revenues from the Belmont and The Crossings mixed-use developments were lower than anticipated. Also notable is the fact that the district is nearly fully funded for the Pennsylvania School Employees Retirement System through 2021. “I never thought I’d say that,” she said. “We’re in good shape.”
Enrollment growth: In her monthly report, Superintendent Robin Felty discussed planning for increased enrollment due to a number of new housing developments. She said the school year began with 5,857 students and has grown to 5,974, with the largest increases at Nitrauer, Bucher and Schaeffer elementary schools.
Childhood stress: Felty outlined the district’s trauma-informed training, as required by law, for people who educate and interact with students. The training helps faculty and staff identify adverse childhood experiences and the signs and symptoms of stress and trauma. The training also offers tips on ways to foster resilience in students, how to create trauma-sensitive schools and self-care for all staff. Educational research shows that trauma impacts a child’s cognitive functioning as well as physical, social, emotional and mental well-being.
District goals: Felty reviewed her three objective performance standards — student growth and achievement, organizational leadership, and communication and community relations, which she described as “team goals.” For details, go to the superintendent tab on the district website.
Consent agenda: In one vote, the board approved 10 items that had been discussed at previous meetings. Those items included expanding the playground at Landis Run Intermediate, extending the lease of the Neff 6 building to the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 for an additional 24 months, and a $80,647 change order for Horst Excavating to fix sinkholes and complete construction of a rain garden.