When: School board meeting, Jan 16.
What happened: Superintendent Robin Felty updated a continuing study on planning for an increase in student enrollment in light of numerous housing developments — such as Stoner Farm, with plans for 124 new homes along Eden Road — now underway in the district.
Details: Felty said the district grew from 5,083 students in 1999-2000 to 5,926 in 2011-12, then dipped in the next seven years before spiking to 5,977 this school year. The study focused on Nitrauer Elementary because it has seen the most growth, with 525 students this year. Board member Curtis Holgate noted that Stoner Farm is in the Nitrauer area.
Background: Working with Felty on the study were Trudi Smith, Reidenbaugh Elementary School principal; Wendy Hancock, Nitrauer Elementary School principal; and Katelyn Barlet, supervisor of English as a second language and Spanish immersion. The complete study is on the district website at mtwp.net.
Also: The board approved a consent agenda with 18 items discussed at previous meetings, including a 10-year plan and grant authorization for projects presented by Jim Dierolf, director of food services; Dan Lyons, director of information technology; and Tom Koch, plant manager. Projects this year include $850,000 for three new turf fields, $1.2 million for technology upgrades and $415,000 for food services.
Collaboration: Board President Nikki Rivera, board member Joyce Stevens and Felty will meet informally Jan. 23 with Manheim Township commissioners Tom O’Brien and Allison Troy to discuss issues the boards have in common, in keeping with a recently updated policy on municipal government relations.
Showcase: The Lancaster/Lebanon Intermediate Unit, 1020 New Holland Ave., will host a Reinventing Learning Showcase, with table-top presentations, for all school districts in Lancaster County from 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 11.
What’s next: The board will meet again Feb. 14.