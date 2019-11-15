When: Commissioners meeting, Nov. 11.
What happened: The township presented its 2020 spending plan of $26.5 million, a decrease of 1% over the 2019 budget. At the same time, revenue is projected to rise 2% next year. There will be no tax increase.
Tax rate: General real estate tax millage for total municipal services will be 2.034 mills. A taxpayer who owns a property assessed at $200,000 would pay $406.80 in township taxes yearly.
Why it matters: Among the services supported by the budget are police protection, fire protection, an 18-hole golf course, 12 parks, an activities center, library, snow removal and repaving of about 9 miles of road surface every year, Commissioner Sam Mecum said after the meeting.
New staff: Six firefighters and a fire marshal will be added, along with two maintenance and one custodial positions and a new deputy director at the library. Salaries and benefits for 178 full-time employees and a number of part-time and seasonal workers will represent 72% of the operating budget.
Other details: The proposed budget lists $25.1 million in reserves and $5 million in outstanding debt, about $131 per resident, down from $168 in 2019.
What’s next: The board is set to adopt the budget Dec. 9. The proposed budget is on the township website at manheimtownship.org.
Overlook development: Commissioners approved plans for the Overlook Park development at Grand Street and Town Boulevard with 166 apartments and 16,500 square feet of commercial space, down from about 50,000 square feet originally proposed. Kevin Lapp and SKL Properties own the 12.96-acre property. Commissioners Tom O’Brien, Sam Mecum and Al Kling voted in favor of the plan; David Heck and Donna DiMeo abstained.
Rutter’s store plan: The township Zoning Hearing Board will hear the case for a Rutter’s convenience store proposed at the site of the former Stauffer’s of Kissel Hill and Roseville Tavern on Oregon Pike. The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Manheim Township Public Library.
Stoner Farm, 1051 Eden Road: The commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Manheim Township Public Library to accommodate residents interested in the development of about 57 acres along Route 222 proposed for 106 single-family detached homes and 18 single-family semi-detached homes. Sonshine Holding LP, 227 Granite Run Drive, Suite 100, owns the property.
Comcast: Solicitor Stacey Morgan Brubaker led a public hearing on renewing a franchise with the cable company for five or 10 years, beginning in 2021. Residents will have an opportunity to comment on the agreement before the board votes.