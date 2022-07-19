When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, from 6 to 6:30 p.m. July 11.

What happened: Commissioner Barry Kauffman reported on the July 7 Citizens Advisory Committee on Agriculture and Farmland where some members of the committee, which meets quarterly, remain concerned about small residential chicken flocks.

The gist: Kauffman said some farmers may express their concerns at a commissioners’ meeting on Aug. 8, when the board will hold a public hearing on the issue. This comes on the heels of an avian influenza outbreak.

Background: Up to 12 backyard chickens are now allowed under the zoning law. Chickens must be contained 50 feet from the property line and 100 feet from the neighbors’ homes. Cost is $750 to apply for a conditional use requirement, with $1,000 in escrow.

Details: Draft minutes from the advisory committee meeting indicate the group previously recommended that the current conditional use requirement be kept so that every small flock location would be known. Committee members further discussed a compromise that would permit small flocks of pigeons or chickens subject to certain conditions, including obtaining a zoning permit that would ensure that small flocks are registered with the township. This would be less costly for residents but still give a record of where each small flock is located.

Also: To obtain the zoning permit, the resident would have to describe how the birds will be contained and how waste will be managed, among other things.

Police report: Chief Thomas Rudzinski said dispatches for fireworks were significantly lower this year than last year. Also, he said the department is having difficulty hiring new officers, as are all police departments. The department will hold its annual National Night Out from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 at Neffsville Community Park with music, games, prizes, free ice cream and a special K-9 demonstration. Rudzinski noted the department is conducting an aggressive driving enforcement program now through Aug. 31.

Executive session: The board discussed Oregon Village, Grandview Strand and Stehli Silk Mill projects in an executive session on June 28. The Oregon Village project, with 525 proposed houses, was denied by the board June 28. The Grandview Strand project proposes 204 apartments; Stehli Silk Mill, 165.

Meeting venue: In September, the board plans to return to meeting at the municipal office, 1840 Municipal Drive.