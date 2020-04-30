When: Manheim Township board of commissioners meeting, April 29.

What happened: Overlook Golf Course will reopen soon, township officials decided. The office of Gov. Tom Wolf notified the municipality it can open the course, with social distancing, May 1. Manheim Township Manager/Secretary Sean Molchany said the course will open at 7 a.m. May 4.

Details: No carts will be allowed, ball washers will be removed, the driving range and the pro shop will remain closed. Also, there will be no tournaments. Limited food service, with a takeout window, will be available at the Sand Trap Restaurant. Golf course tee times will be 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.

Police: The board approved the opening of the lobby at the police station, with social distancing restrictions and face masks required, beginning May 4.

Emergency management: Fire/Rescue Chief Rick Kane said the department is providing N95 masks and surgical masks to the Code Compliance Department because construction resumed in the state May 1.

Upgrades: The board added $9,700 to the budget for upgrades to the sound and visual projection systems in the boardroom at the municipal office and the sound system at the Manheim Township Public Library.

Other business: The board approved preliminary/final subdivision and lot add-on plans for Grandview Lane Properties, Homeland Drive and Center Avenue, and for Intellicor Communications, 330 Eden Road.

Lancaster Country Club: The board approved a club request to build a foot bridge in a floodplain on the golf course.

Also: The board met in executive session prior to the meeting to discuss negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement for the police department.

What’s next: The board will continue to meet at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May.