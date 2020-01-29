When: Commissioners meeting, Jan. 27.
What happened: The board unanimously approved plans for two three-story apartment buildings, with a total of 72 units, at the Belmont development on Fruitville Pike and Belwyck Boulevard.
Details: Attorney Alex Piehl, representing RGS Associates, consultant for the residential project, said the preliminary/final subdivision and land development plan commissioners approved is on the other side of the wetlands from the existing Belmont homes, behind the Shoppes at Belmont.
Commissioner comment: President Sam Mecum expressed concern that Fruitville Pike is the sole access to Belmont.
Lamp posts: Township Manager Sean Molchany announced that PPL wants to install new fiberglass, not metal, lamp posts in Grandview Heights and perhaps change to high pressure sodium LED lights, rather than the low glow or white lights that are there now. Commissioner Barry Kauffman asked to delay the vote on the request until the board has more information.
Public comment: Grandview Heights resident Joan Hawkins recalled that PPL wanted to change the lamp posts 20 years ago. “They were going to ruin the ambiance of our neighborhood,” Hawkins said. “If you want a lot of public comment, we will put the word out.” Grandview Heights resident Jose E. Diaz requested the board consult an engineer before changing the lamp posts.
Appointment: The board appointed attorney Mel Newcomer as special adviser for the Stoner Farm development, with 124 homes proposed on 56.7 acres at 1051 Eden Road.