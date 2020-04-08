When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, April 7.

What happened: The board discussed updating its policy on pandemics, which is about to expire, to be more specific.

Stoner Grille: The board agreed to give the restaurant in Overlook Park a deferment of rent for four months and confirm the restaurant will pay any fines and legal fees from a series of citations issued by the Liquor Control Board.

Anticipated revenue loss: The board approved a motion for Township Manager-Secretary Sean Molchany to assess the feasibility of continuing to employ part-time staff in light of revenue lost from many sources, such as passport fees, summer pool memberships, building permit fees and even delays in real estate tax payments.

Quarantine: The board agreed to extend the date for all municipal buildings to be closed to April 30.

Also closed: Molchany said the township compost park has been overloaded since Lancaster city and the Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority closed its compost sites, and the township facility has been free during the pandemic. Normally, residents buy tickets for compost bags at the municipal office, but the office is now closed to the public. The board agreed to close the park at the end of April 11 until further notice while looking for a long-term solution.

Police report: Chief Thomas Rudzinski said people think the police have gone away. “I can assure you,” he said. “We’re still here, fully staffed.” Also, Rudzinski said the department is getting a lot of calls from residents reporting their neighbors aren’t wearing masks or that more than 10 children are playing games together.

Footbridge hearing: The board will meet at 6 p.m. April 13 as previously scheduled to act on a motion to allow the Lancaster Country Club to build a bridge. Molchany said the meeting will be held virtually, with one applicant at a time in the room. The meeting at 8 a.m. April 14 has been canceled.

Commissioner attendance: Sam Mecum and Barry Kauffman were at the 8 a.m. April 7 meeting, while Donna DiMeo, Allison Troy and Tom O’Brien joined on the phone. The board met in executive session after the meeting.

What’s next: The board agreed to continue to meet at 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through May. Cancellations will be announced online at 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.