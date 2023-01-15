When: Manheim Township school board work session meeting, Jan. 12. Board member Erin Hoffman was absent.

What happened: In his final report to the board, contract manager Jay Darkey, of JPD Architects Inc., told the board the final cost of the nearly completed new Manheim Township Middle School is $62,088,511. The new school at 155 School Road, built from the ground up, came in under the estimated budget by $970,297.

Quotable: “He’s a contract wizard,” said board President Stephen Grosh. “The fact that we were able to get through this under budget is remarkable.”

Background: In January 2019, construction began on the new school to house students in grades seven and eight. The new school opened in August 2021. Middle school enrollment at the start of this school year was 954 students; the school was built for a program capacity of 1,100. There was no disruption during the project because the old school, built in 1968, was demolished only after students moved into the new one. Several minor details need to be finished.

What’s next: Darkey plans to wrap up construction, totaling 1,420 days, with a few items, including replacing 12 dead trees this spring, along with some repairs, and seeding and fencing the playing field next to the softball stadium.

Taxes: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins asked the board to approve a resolution certifying that the district will not raise the 2023-24 tax rate by more than 4.1%, in keeping with the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Act 1 index for Manheim Township. The index determines the maximum tax increase for each tax the school district levies. The board will approve the proposed final budget in May, and the final budget in June.

Litigation: Robbins also asked the board to retain Coyle, Lynch & Co. to appraise the Target store at 1589 Fruitville Pike for a fee of $4,500, after the Lancaster County Board of Assessment Appeals granted Target a reduction from $11,992,000 to $8,414,000.

Lancaster County Career & Technology Center: Michael DelPriore, LCCTC’s chief financial officer and business manager, walked the board through the center’s secondary budget for 2023-24, which is funded by 16 county school districts. He said Manheim Township’s contribution is estimated at $1,080,137, an increase of $147,710 over last year based on the number of Manheim Township students who attend the center, plus cost increases.

Comment: “None of us wants to see an increase,” Grosh said. “I look at it more as an investment in our kids. I know a young man for whom regular school was not working. Now he’s so happy in LCCTC.”

Legal services: Katherine Ward, director of human resources, said the law firm of Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord has merged with the Saxton & Stump firm and recommended that the district switch to Saxton & Stump so it can keep the same attorneys for labor and employment services at the same hourly rate.

Policies: Superintendent Robin Felty walked the board through the first reading of changes to nine policies, with the second reading in February. A policy on attendance requires all students, 6 to 18, to attend school, rather than 8 to 16, as previously required. Another policy addresses suspension and expulsion; Felty noted that the district is responsible for educating students who are suspended or expelled. There are also guidelines to help students experiencing homelessness, foster care and other education instability. The district has two social workers who are in contact with parents of students who fall into this category.

Quotable: “We don’t see it as a free pass, but what we can do to see them through to graduation,” said Assistant Superintendent Dale Reimann. “We always take care of our kids. We plan for their graduation from day one.”

What’s next: The board will vote on the consent agenda of items presented during the work session at its action meeting on Jan. 19.