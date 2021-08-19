When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Aug. 16.

What happened: In a special work session, Financial Director Jennifer Steigelman led the board in a discussion about spending the $4.2 million the municipality is receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act to fight COVID-19. Commissioner Sam Mecum was absent.

Possible projects: The list of proposed uses of the funding in Manheim Township include: stream restoration; miscellaneous stormwater improvements at various locations; a Little Conestoga Creek restoration project; library parking and renovations for better social distancing; a new fire engine; partially funding the renovation or relocation of the Fruitville Pike fire station; repairing the irrigation or pond at the Overlook Golf Course.

Also: Funding could be used to buy new technology for community engagement, especially if used to prevent the spread of COVID-19; to renovate existing recreation facilities and create new facilities, including a pickleball court; to build green infrastructure; to improve safe sidewalks; to give grants to Manheim Township residents negatively impacted and still in need of support, which could include mental health, housing, job training, utilities and rent assistance, among others.

Comment: Lancaster Area Sewer Authority executive director Michael Kyle said LASA lost about $350,000 in sewer revenue due to the virus. He discussed the expenses involved to upgrade sewer infrastructure serving Manheim Township residents and businesses, including a treatment plant, collection lines and pumping stations totaling $33 million. Other expenses are the Rockrimmon Ridges sewer extension serving about 92 houses, at an estimated cost of $1.8 million, and the Village of Oregon sewer extension serving about 56 houses, at an estimated cost of $1.3 million.

How the feds came up with the amount: The U.S. Treasury created a formula for municipalities to calculate their financial loss between 2019 and 2020. In Manheim Township, that loss was determined to be about $3.4 million, which the $4.2 million does cover, Manager/Secretary James Drumm wrote in an email after the meeting. But the municipality may see the loss continue, as revenue from sales tax has been less due to many businesses closing in early 2021.

Timeline: Funds must be obligated to a particular use no later than Dec. 31, 2024, and must be spent no later than Dec. 31, 2026. Unspent funds must be returned to the U.S. Treasury. Drumm said there is hope that the Congressional infrastructure bill now being considered may provide additional funding to Manheim Township for projects not funded by ARPA. Drumm said the legislation, in the final comment stage, includes a lot of rules and regulations that staff followed in putting together a list of projects.

What’s next: Steigelman said the commissioners will consider projects and ideas in the coming weeks. “The estimate of costs is still very fluid,” she said.