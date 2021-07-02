When: Commissioners meeting, June 28, in person and also held virtually.

What happened: The board agreed to continue a discussion about leasing a former bank building from Oak Tree Development Group for a new fire station at Richmond Square, in the northwest corner of Manheim Township. It would house one pumper truck and three firefighters and be the fourth station in the municipality.

Quotable: “Ideally the Insurance Services Office says we need eight fire stations, but that’s never going to happen,” fire Chief Rick Kane said.

Background: The new station would be 1.9 miles from the Neffsville fire station, 3.8 from the Fruitville Pike fire station and 1.5 miles from the East Petersburg fire station. Board President Tom O’Brien said the station could be up and running in less than six months. The board agreed to move forward with the discussion about the proposed new station, at a cost of roughly $2 million over the next 20 years.

New firefighters: The board swore in Samuel Welk, Austin Sweigart, Jordan Merring and Tanner Bowers as firefighters/emergency medical technicians to the Manheim Township Fire Rescue department. Also, Christopher Bickings was sworn in as fire marshal and Chris Wertz was promoted to captain. The latter three have been on the job since late 2020 but were not sworn in earlier due to COVID-19.

Lawsuit: Manheim Township agreed to pay $43,000 in a compromise settlement of a lawsuit filed by parents of two minority teens asked to leave Skyline Pool last summer because their bikinis were too skimpy.

Agriculture: The board approved a 20-page zoning ordinance agreement to expand agricultural uses related to silo heights and transferable development rights, among other items.

New business: The board approved and adopted Lancaster Area Sewer Authority’s amended articles of incorporation, extending its term of existence from Nov. 1, 2039, to Feb. 25, 2071, and updating its registered address to 130 Centerville Road, Lancaster. LASA was formed in 1965 pursuant to the Municipality Authorities Act of 1945.

City’s Northeast Greenway Trail: Manheim Township commissioners approved a pedestrian walkway in a floodplain of the Conestoga River as part of an extension of the trail that is partly in the township.

Coffee with a Commissioner: Residents are welcome to stop by from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 10 at Skyline Pool for conversations with two commissioners.