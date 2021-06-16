When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, June 14, in person and also held virtually.

What happened: Gail Farley, technical manager with the Michael Baker International engineering firm, led a public hearing for the Northeast Greenway Trail extension project at East Walnut Street.

At issue: Farley made a request to build a bridge in a floodplain of the Conestoga River, adjacent to and mostly parallel to Route 23.

Why it’s important: The project is part of the Greater Lancaster Heritage Pathway project, connecting the city to Conestoga Pines Park.

What’s next: The board will act on the request at its next meeting on June 28.

Other business: Lisa Douglas, director of planning and zoning, led a public hearing on amending the municipality’s zoning ordinance to allow farmers to add businesses on their farms to supplement their incomes. Vice President Sam Mecum said the change, vetted by the township’s agriculture committee, comes after meetings between officials and farmers.

Library fees: The commissioners voted unanimously to amend fees at the Manheim Township Public Library; a complete listing is on the library’s website.

Speed limits: The board acknowledged an engineering and traffic study recommending 25 mph speed limit signs on Brighton Avenue between Erb’s Quarry and Snyder roads.

Salaries: The board agreed to amend the 2021 budget to add $21,919 to salary and benefits to reclassify a part-time communications specialist to full time and $27,413 to salary and benefits for the assistant food services manager, formerly the concessions manager. Currently, Declan Murphy serves as the communications manager, while Sara Urban serves in a food management role at the pools, library and Sand Trap restaurant at the township’s Overlook Golf Course.

Coffee with Commissioners: Two commissioners will meet with residents from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. July 10 at Skyline Pool.