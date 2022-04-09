When: Manheim Township Commissioners meeting, April 4.

What happened: In a unanimous vote, the board hired Debbie Mazzone as director of human resources for an annual salary of $90,000.

Background: Mazzone, of Berks County, previously served in municipal government. She leaves a position in the private sector to serve Manheim Township. She will begin her duties April 25.

Job summary: “The human resource director will plan, lead, direct, develop and coordinate policies and procedures, as well as all aspects of human resources including but not limited to benefits, payroll, recruiting, training and legal compliance.” Manheim Township has 177 full-time employees and 180 part-time employees.

Background: Mazzone follows Barbara Beare, the previous director of human resources, who was hired Oct. 20 of last year. The former and first human resources director, Steve Schlegel, served for three years before that.

Pickleball courts: Resident David Martin requested the municipality put aside some funds to build pickleball courts. President Donna DiMeo replied the board applied for a grant, which it will receive in the fall, for eight pickleball courts at the athletic fields on Weaver Road. The grant is for a maximum of $250,000.

What’s next: Commissioners will meet again at 6 p.m. April 11. Also, a public hearing will be held 5:30 p.m. April 18 about vehicles and equipment abandoned and junked at 2310 Fruitville Pike. The board will hold a public forum at 6 p.m. April 18 on Places2040, a plan for Lancaster County, with the motto “thinking beyond boundaries.”