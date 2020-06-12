When: Manheim Township school board work session, June 11.

What happened: In an emotional plea, Sarah Svetec, who graduated from Manheim Township High School in 2016, asked the board in a virtual meeting to better encourage minority students to speak up, to incorporate more anti-racism initiatives in and out of classrooms, and to install safety measures that don’t rely on police.

Quotable: “There’s a lot of room for change at Manheim Township,” Svetec said as tears rolled down her cheeks. “Racial biases do exist. They can be addressed at school, a place where they can be unlearned.”

Statement: Board President Nikki Rivera read a statement by the board about the Black Lives Matter movement. It began, “We share in the outrage of what took place in Minneapolis and in other tragic incidents like this one. Racial injustices need to be addressed and remedied in order to achieve a more peaceful future.” To read the entire statement, go to recent news at mtwp.net.

Finances: Chief Operating Officer Donna Robbins reviewed the 2020-21 final budget of $103.4 million. The final revenue budget is $1,007,676, with a deficit of $3,898,157. Added to tax revenue were $978,332 due to the recommended 1.5% tax increase and $465,295 from Pennsylvania coronavirus aid.

Taxes: Superintendent Robin Felty and Robbins recommended removing the penalty period for real estate taxes, anticipating the state may require the move later. Robbins said 85% of taxpayers pay their bills before the penalty kicks in, with 5% paying the penalty.

School meals: Jim Dierolf, director of food services, said revenues exceed expenses by $77,000 in food service budget and recommended no increase in meal costs for the 2020-21 school year.

What’s next: The board will vote on the budget and other recommendations at its action meeting June 18.