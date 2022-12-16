When: Manheim Township commissioners meeting, Dec. 12.

What happened: The Rev. Beau Eckert, senior pastor at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, proposed a traffic circle at the church. “We’re trying to find a place to move people in and out of our property safely,” Eckert said. Jarred Neal, of Traffic Planning and Design Inc., walked the board through a presentation of the proposed project, which he said would slow speeds to 20 to 23 mph and reduce accidents by 75%. He said the roundabout would be built in one phase over two to three months, with Landis Valley Road closed for about a week.

Objection: Michel Gibeault, who resides near the church, said he had concerns, noting that traffic is only a problem for four hours on Sunday mornings. He suggested other solutions, including using volunteers, hiring traffic directors or installing a temporary traffic light. Township Manager Rick Kane quickly shot down the alternatives because the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office does not allow volunteers or private companies to direct traffic on public roads and Manheim Township police can’t provide officers. Nor, Kane said, is a temporary light allowed.

Chickens: Lisa Douglas, director of planning and zoning, led a public hearing on changes to an ordinance allowing animals, including chickens and pigeons, as pets on residential properties. The changed ordinance allows a maximum of six pigeons or chickens on a property between 15,000 and 20,000 square feet, with 12 on a property larger than 20,000 square feet. Roosters are not allowed. The birds are for personal use only. Slaughter is not permissible, and a zoning permit is required. The board unanimously approved the changes.

Municipal campus planning update: Assistant Township Manager Andy Bowman walked the board through the results of a survey by residents and staff about consolidating the administrative offices with the police offices in a new building. About 83% of residents said workers should have facilities similar to workers in the private sector. About 91% said police, administration and public works facilities should be as good as the Manheim Township Public Library and Overlook Park. About 36% of 64 staff members said the existing facility/space makes their work a challenge.

Background: Bowman said the municipality is looking at three sites for construction: Municipal Drive, Overlook Park and a farm. He asked the board to pick a design professional, such as RLPS Architects, which designed Mennonite Homes in Manheim Township, or Kimmel Bogrette Architecture, which designed the Manheim Township Public Library, and give it some marching orders in January. “We need to plan for all our facilities,” he said. “This is an opportunity to improve the situation not just for personnel but for efficiency.” Commissioner Mary Jo Huyard said she was shocked by how antiquated the police office is. Commissioner Barry Kauffman said perhaps the municipality could purchase an empty shopping center and repurpose it.

2023 budget: The board adopted a budget without a tax increase. The real estate tax will be 2.034257 mills, with 1 mill equal to $1 property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. General fund expenditures next year are projected at $36 million. Revenue is $35 million. The township has $33 million in reserves and $3.65 million in outstanding debt. For more information on the budget, go to manheimtownship.org.

Finances: The board agreed to transfer and appropriate funds from an unappropriated general fund balance to items in the 2022 budget where expenditures exceeded the estimated budget amount. The commissioners tabled until January changes to a comprehensive schedule of 2023 fees and charges for code compliance, recreation and park planning, the Manheim Township Public Library, public works, golf and fire/rescue. “I’d like more time to look at it,” Board President Donna DiMeo said.

Appointment: The board reappointed James R. Adams and Rebecca A. Doster to the Library Foundation Board; Benton Webber to the General Municipal Authority; and James Mehaffey to the Uniform Construction Code Board of Appeals. It appointed Michel Gibeault and reappointed John Hendrix to the planning commission. Gary Gaissert is a new appointment to the Zoning Hearing Board, with Mike Callahan reappointed as an alternative member. James Bohan, Susan W. Dyson, Ruth Hannum and Timothy L. Kauffman were all reappointed to the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee; Carol J. Gifford, Brenda Kauffman and Stella T.A.H. Sexton, to the Sustainability Advisory Committee. Zachary Rittler and Chris D. Weaver were new appointees to the Agriculture/Farm Advisory Committee, along with Lester Oberholtzer, who was reappointed. Michael K. McCarty was reappointed to the Vacancy Board. A swearing-in ceremony will be held at the next meeting on Jan. 9.

New hire: David Bednar will serve as Manheim Township Zoning Officer, filling the unexpired term of Douglas, who will remain as director of planning and zoning. After the meeting, Douglas said she is planning to retire in a year.

What’s next: Manheim Township Fire/Rescue will hold “A Morning with Santa” at the Richmond Square Fire House, 600 Richmond Drive, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 17.