- When: Commissioners meeting, Feb. 10.

- What happened: Efforts are underway to reduce pollution with stream restorations at seven sites retrofitting the Overlook Park basin for a cost of $1.73 million. Jeffrey Shue, director of municipal services for C.S. Davidson, presented a three-year plan to reduce 10% of sediment and 5% of phosphorous.

- Also: The board approved a request by Phil Mellott, director of public works, to receive bids for 20 public works projects for a cost of $6.35 million.

- Worthington expansion: In a public hearing, Joel Snyder of RGS Associates asked to revise plans for 33 townhouses along the cul-de-sac portion Kincaid Avenue to 20 single-family homes based on market demand. The second phase of the project consists of 133 residential units in residential zones. The board took no action.

- Footbridge: The board acknowledged a request from the Lancaster Country Club to replace a footbridge near the eighth tee within a floodplain of the Conestoga River. The board will hold a public hearing on the request at a meeting on April 13.

- Trucks: The board acknowledged a truck restriction study to post signs for “No Trucks Over 30 Feet” on Creek Road and Butter Road and “No Trucks Except Local Deliveries” on Pinetown Road.

- Upcoming events: Banners across Lititz Pike at Stauffer Mansion will advertise the Native Plant and Wildlife Festival in Overlook Park on April 25; the Occupational Development Center Food Truck Fest at Stauffer Park on June 6; and the Landis Woods Art Show on Sept. 26.

- Coffee with a commissioner: Two commissioners will meet with residents in a relaxed and informal setting at the municipal office, 1840 Municipal Drive, from 9-11 a.m. on the third Saturday of the month.